NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2026-27: None Of The Two Sides Suffering From Injury Woes

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: Check real-time updates of the NEUFC vs BFC ISL 2026-27 fixture at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United LIVE: Two undefeated teams collide tonight as table-topping NorthEast United FC host Bengaluru FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 7:30 PM IST. The Highlanders lead the standings with seven points from three games. Juan Pedro Benali’s side missed a late penalty in their recent 0–0 draw against Odisha FC, but star forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie—who has two goals this season—remains their primary attacking weapon. Defensively, goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh has conceded just once so far. Bengaluru FC arrive in high spirits after opening their campaign with back-to-back victories over Sporting Club Delhi (3–2) and Chennaiyin FC (2–0). Under Gerard Zaragoza, the Blues feature a potent attack led by Ryan Williams, Mihailo Perović, and Borja Herrera, having already found the net five times. Though Bengaluru hold a strong historical head-to-head advantage, NorthEast United's impressive home form sets up a thrilling tactical showdown in Guwahati.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Oct 2026, 06:35:20 pm IST NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Both Sides Injury Free Both camps should have options on Friday. Bengaluru come into the fixture refreshed after a break, while NorthEast are also well-stocked in terms of squad availability.

30 Oct 2026, 06:18:29 pm IST NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Last Meetings The last meeting was close. The teams drew 1-1 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in February this year, with Braian Sanchez putting Bengaluru ahead before substitute Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia levelled for NorthEast in the second half.

30 Oct 2026, 06:13:15 pm IST NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Munoz Aware Of Tactical Demands Pep Munoz expects a clear pattern from NorthEast. The Bengaluru head coach said the hosts have a defined identity and enough tactical flexibility to alter their shape during the game.

30 Oct 2026, 06:01:44 pm IST NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Fanai Locked In The midfield must also stay locked in. NorthEast mid-fielder Lalremtluanga Fanai kept the focus on continuity rather than results after the unbeaten start. "We need to focus on the next game. It's not about losing or winning, we want to keep going and show what we can do," Fanai said.

30 Oct 2026, 05:54:03 pm IST NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Eyes On Gurmeet Singh Gurmeet Singh could be central here. The goalkeeper will be important to NorthEast's chances against a Bengaluru side that can squeeze opponents with an aggressive pressing game.

30 Oct 2026, 05:48:31 pm IST NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Bengali Clear About Offensive Plans Juan Pedro Benali said NorthEast will not give up their attacking intent and that Ajaraie remains his penalty choice. "I prefer to win 4-3. I don't want 0-0. I want to win. If there is a penalty tomorrow, Alaaeddine Ajaraie will take it. There is no doubt about it," Benali said.

30 Oct 2026, 05:37:43 pm IST NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Attack Vs Defence NorthEast have allowed just one goal in their first three matches, while Bengaluru have found the net five times in their opening two games. That gives Friday's fixture early weight as both teams try to build momentum without losing ground.

30 Oct 2026, 05:27:31 pm IST NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Last Match Result NorthEast were held 0-0 by Odisha FC in their last outing and Alaaeddine Ajaraie missed a stoppage-time penalty. Bengaluru beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 last time out, with Ryan Williams and Mihailo Perovic on the scoresheet.

30 Oct 2026, 05:20:15 pm IST NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Home Side Has A Strong Defensive Record NorthEast United FC's defensive record will be put under pressure by Bengaluru FC's attack when unbeaten NorthEast and Bengaluru meet in an Indian Super League match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday.

30 Oct 2026, 05:14:25 pm IST NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Live Streaming Details Catching every moment of the ISL 2026–27 season is easier than ever, thanks to wide-reaching broadcast and digital streaming options tailored for Indian football fans. For digital viewers, all 163 matches are available for free live streaming on YouTube without requiring any paid subscription, as well as on SonyLIV for OTT subscribers. On television, fans can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which broadcasts matches live across regional and national channels in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali.

30 Oct 2026, 05:08:40 pm IST NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Strong Start To Season The ISL 2026–27 season has kicked off with explosive viewership numbers, driven largely by a groundbreaking move to stream matches live and free on YouTube. In just its opening week across five matches, the league amassed an astounding 65 million YouTube views and reached 52 million individual viewers.