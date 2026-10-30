NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2026-27: None Of The Two Sides Suffering From Injury Woes

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Both Sides Injury Free
Both camps should have options on Friday. Bengaluru come into the fixture refreshed after a break, while NorthEast are also well-stocked in terms of squad availability.
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Last Meetings
The last meeting was close. The teams drew 1-1 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in February this year, with Braian Sanchez putting Bengaluru ahead before substitute Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia levelled for NorthEast in the second half.
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Munoz Aware Of Tactical Demands
Pep Munoz expects a clear pattern from NorthEast. The Bengaluru head coach said the hosts have a defined identity and enough tactical flexibility to alter their shape during the game.
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Fanai Locked In
The midfield must also stay locked in. NorthEast mid-fielder Lalremtluanga Fanai kept the focus on continuity rather than results after the unbeaten start.
"We need to focus on the next game. It's not about losing or winning, we want to keep going and show what we can do," Fanai said.
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Eyes On Gurmeet Singh
Gurmeet Singh could be central here. The goalkeeper will be important to NorthEast's chances against a Bengaluru side that can squeeze opponents with an aggressive pressing game.
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Bengali Clear About Offensive Plans
Juan Pedro Benali said NorthEast will not give up their attacking intent and that Ajaraie remains his penalty choice.
"I prefer to win 4-3. I don't want 0-0. I want to win. If there is a penalty tomorrow, Alaaeddine Ajaraie will take it. There is no doubt about it," Benali said.
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Attack Vs Defence
NorthEast have allowed just one goal in their first three matches, while Bengaluru have found the net five times in their opening two games. That gives Friday's fixture early weight as both teams try to build momentum without losing ground.
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Last Match Result
NorthEast were held 0-0 by Odisha FC in their last outing and Alaaeddine Ajaraie missed a stoppage-time penalty. Bengaluru beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 last time out, with Ryan Williams and Mihailo Perovic on the scoresheet.
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Home Side Has A Strong Defensive Record
NorthEast United FC's defensive record will be put under pressure by Bengaluru FC's attack when unbeaten NorthEast and Bengaluru meet in an Indian Super League match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday.
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Live Streaming Details
Catching every moment of the ISL 2026–27 season is easier than ever, thanks to wide-reaching broadcast and digital streaming options tailored for Indian football fans. For digital viewers, all 163 matches are available for free live streaming on YouTube without requiring any paid subscription, as well as on SonyLIV for OTT subscribers. On television, fans can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which broadcasts matches live across regional and national channels in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali.
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Strong Start To Season
The ISL 2026–27 season has kicked off with explosive viewership numbers, driven largely by a groundbreaking move to stream matches live and free on YouTube. In just its opening week across five matches, the league amassed an astounding 65 million YouTube views and reached 52 million individual viewers.
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score: Welcome!
Welcome to an electrifying evening of football at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, where top-of-the-table NorthEast United FC lock horns with high-flying Bengaluru FC in a blockbuster ISL 2026-27 clash! Expect non-stop high-tempo action, tactical brilliance, and passion in the stands as two of the league's sharpest contenders fight to defend their unbeaten streaks and claim crucial early-season supremacy—sit back, turn up the noise, and enjoy every single minute of tonight's battle