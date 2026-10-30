Glenn Phillips' Explosive Knock, Duffy's Four-Fer Lead New Zealand to Dominant Victory Over India In 4th T20I

New Zealand posted a record 259/7 powered by Glenn Phillips' 107 off 49 balls
Jacob Duffy's double-wicket opening over crippled India's chase early at 4/2
New Zealand won by 87 runs, cutting India's series lead to 3-1
New Zealand beat India by 87 runs in the fourth T20I at Eden Park on Friday night. The win trimmed India’s series lead to 3-1 with one game still to play. After three straight defeats in which India chased down everything put in front of them, the Black Caps finally had an answer, and it came as a record total followed by a thrashing.
India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl, and Mayank Yadav removed Tim Seifert in the opening over. The decision stopped looking clever fairly quickly.
Finn Allen’s quickfire 31 set the tone, and Glenn Phillips took over, smashing 107 off 49 balls. Michael Bracewell then joined him and blasted 65 off just 25. Their stand of 115 came in only 40 balls, and it turned a steady platform into a launchpad.
New Zealand finished on 259 for 7, the highest T20I total ever made against India. Arshdeep Singh did reach a personal milestone with his 150th T20I wicket, but it was small consolation on a night when his side leaked runs everywhere.
The chase never got going. Jacob Duffy removed both Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in the first over, and India were 4 for 2 almost before the crowd had settled. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Tilak Varma’s 35 was the highest score of the innings, which says plenty about how one-sided the contest became.
India had already sealed the series, so nothing changes on that front. But for a New Zealand side that had spent the week searching for answers, this was a loud one. They batted without fear on a ground with short boundaries, then Duffy’s new-ball burst did the rest.