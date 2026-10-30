Mitchell Santner Completes 150 T20I Wickets, Joins Elite Club During 4th T20I Vs India

Mitchell Santner claimed the 150th wicket of his T20I career on Friday, October 30
Santner dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy as his milestone wicket
Santner also claimed the record for the most wickets against India in T20Is
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner claimed the 150th wicket of his T20I career on Friday, October 30, during the 4th T20I against India.
He dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy to claim his milestone wicket in the 9th over as India set out to chase a record 260-run target.
Santner is the third New Zealand bowler to cross the 150-wicket mark in T20Is, joining Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee on the list. Sodhi has 165 wickets (joint-third most), while Southee sits fifth with 164. Notably, New Zealand boasts the highest representation of bowlers among the leading wicket-takers in T20I history.
Most Wickets In T20Is
|Player
|Country
|Matches
|Wickets
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan / ICC
|120
|200
|Adil Rashid
|England
|153
|171
|Ehsan Khan
|Hong Kong
|119
|165
|Ish Sodhi
|New Zealand
|142
|165
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|126
|164
|PW Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|101
|163
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|130
|163
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|118
|153
|Mitchell Santner
|New Zealand
|142*
|151
|Arshdeep Singh
|India
|103*
|150
Santner enjoys a stellar record against India, having picked up 32 wickets against the World Champions—the most by any bowler against India in the format, as well as his best country-wise return in T20Is.
Earlier in the match, India's Arshdeep Singh also reached the 150-wicket milestone, becoming the first Indian bowler to achieve the feat.
Most T20I wickets vs India
32 Mitchell Santner
30 Ish Sodhi
24 Chris Jordan
22 Jofra Archer/Adil Rashi