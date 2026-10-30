Anvay Dravid, Aaryavir Sehwag In India’s U19 Asia Cup Squad; Lakshya To Lead

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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The BCCI announced India's U19 Asia Cup squad on Friday, October 30. Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid's son, Anvay, and Virender Sehwag's son, Aaryavir, have been named in the squad. Lakshya Raichandani is set to lead the team in the tournament, which gets underway on November 5.

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SL U19 vs India U19 3rd unofficial ODI Cricket match highlights-Lakshya Raichandani
India’s Lakshya Raichandani plays a shot during the 3rd unofficial ODI cricket match between India Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
Summary of this article

  • The BCCI have announced the squad for the U19 Asia Cup on Friday, October 30

  • The tournament is set to be played in Muscat, Oman, from November 5 to 14

  • India will play their first match on November 6, against Nepal

Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag have been named in India’s squad for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup, with the tournament set to be played in Muscat, Oman, from November 5 to 14. Lakshya Raichandani leads India.

The squad announced on Friday brings in two familiar surnames. Anvay is the son of former India cricketer Rahul Dravid, while Aaryavir is the son of former India cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Both teenagers force their way in after strong recent returns. Their performances in age-group cricket give India added batting options ahead of the continental event.

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Anvay and Aaryavir were in excellent touch in the recently-concluded Vinoo Mankad Trophy. The 17-year-old Anvay hit 151 off 100 balls as Karnataka chased down a 300-plus target against Gujarat in the U19 competition earlier this month.

He had also impressed in July. Anvay struck 87 off 67 balls against Sri Lanka in a Youth ODI at Hambantota, underlining the promise that has now earned him a place in the Asia Cup squad.

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Aaryavir also arrives on the back of a major knock. The 19-year-old Delhi batter scored 173 off 143 balls against Chandigarh at Vizianagaram in the Mankad Trophy.

India are in Group A with UAE, Nepal and Pakistan. Group B has Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia.

The route to the knockouts is clear. The top two teams from Group A and Group B will advance to the semifinals.

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India's Schedule

  • India vs Nepal, November 6, Muscat

  • India vs Pakistan, November 8, Muscat

  • India vs UAE, November 10, Muscat

India's Squad for the U19 Asia Cup

Lakshya Raichandani [C], Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan [VC], Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid [WK], Rajat Baghel [WK], V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod, Ishan Sood.

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