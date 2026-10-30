Anvay Dravid, Aaryavir Sehwag In India’s U19 Asia Cup Squad; Lakshya To Lead

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 30 October 2026 4:56 pm Published at: 30 October 2026 4:51 pm Updated on:

The BCCI announced India's U19 Asia Cup squad on Friday, October 30. Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid's son, Anvay, and Virender Sehwag's son, Aaryavir, have been named in the squad. Lakshya Raichandani is set to lead the team in the tournament, which gets underway on November 5.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 30 October 2026 4:56 pm Published at: 30 October 2026 4:51 pm Updated on:

India’s Lakshya Raichandani plays a shot during the 3rd unofficial ODI cricket match between India Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI