Why Is Shikhar Dhawan Threatening Legal Action Against World T20 Organisers? Former Opener Denies League Participation

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has threatened legal action against the World T20 Continent Cup.
Taking to X, Dhawan clarified he has no association with the tournament and urged fans to ignore unauthorised announcements.
The tournament's official website had featured Dhawan in the Asia Warriors squad alongside former Indian players Rahul Sharma and Gurkeerat Singh Mann
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has threatened legal action against the organisers of the World T20 Continent Cup after finding his name listed as a participant without his knowledge or consent.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former opener clarified that he has no connection to the franchise-based league and warned fans and media not to fall for the unauthorized promotional claims.
“I have come across my name as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. My name has been used by the organisers without my knowledge or permission, and my team will be taking the appropriate legal steps to address this,” Dhawan posted.
“I request the media and my fans to not report or rely on any unauthorised announcements. Thank you for your continued love and support,” he added.
What We Know About The Tournament
According to its official website, the World T20 Continent Cup is a franchise-based competition featuring four teams—Asia Warriors, Europe Champions, Africa Lions, and North America Eagles—with each representing a different continent.
The official tournament website lists Dhawan as part of the Asia Warriors franchise, which also features other former Indian cricketers, including leg-spinner Rahul Sharma and all-rounder Gurkeerat Singh Mann.
While the website does not mention an exact start date, the fixture list has been released, kicking off with a clash between Asia Warriors and Europe Champions. A total of nine matches will be played throughout the tournament, starting with a six-match group stage.
Following the league fixtures, the top two teams will meet in Qualifier 1 for a direct spot in the final, while the teams finishing third and fourth will battle in the Eliminator.