ED Questions Shikhar Dhawan In Illegal Betting App Investigation

Shikhar Dhawan spent nearly eight hours with the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi, facing questions over alleged links to the banned betting app 1xBet

Outlook Sports Desk
Shikhar Dhawan Enforcement Directorate Illegal Betting App
Shikhar Dhawan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over an illegal betting app case. File Photo
Summary
  • Shikhar Dhawan’s statement was recorded under PMLA as the ED probed his endorsements with 1xBet

  • The investigation has already seen Suresh Raina questioned, with more sportspersons and celebrities likely to follow

  • The government estimates 22 crore Indians use betting apps, a market valued at over USD 100 billion despite the recent ban

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nearly eight hours on Thursday in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal betting platform 1xBet, sources said.

Dhawan appeared at the ED’s central Delhi office around 11 am and left after 7 pm. His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Officials said the agency is examining his alleged connection with 1xBet through endorsements.

The ED is probing multiple betting apps accused of cheating investors of crores of rupees and evading taxes. Last month, former cricketer Suresh Raina was also questioned. More players and celebrities are likely to be summoned.

The Union government has recently banned real-money online gaming, even as betting apps continue to thrive. Probes and market studies estimate that nearly 22 crore Indians use such platforms, with about half of them regular users. The sector is valued at over USD 100 billion and is expanding at 30 per cent annually.

Between 2022 and June 2025, the government told Parliament, 1,524 online betting and gambling platforms were blocked.

With PTI Inputs

Published At:
