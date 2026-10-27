Sunainaa condemns an obscene AI video using her likeness without consent.
The actor warns of civil and criminal action against deepfake creators.
Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh have raised similar concerns.
Recently, an obscene AI-generated video using Telugu actor Sunainaa’s likeness was widely circulated on social media. The actor has expressed outrage over the footage, stating that she never consented to its creation or distribution. She has also warned of legal action against those responsible for making or sharing the video.
Sunainaa condemns obscene AI video using her likeness
In a statement, Sunainaa described the Sunainaa AI video as a malicious use of artificial intelligence, clarifying that her face had been morphed onto obscene content without her permission.
“It has come to my notice that an AI video is being circulated on social media and other online platforms in which my face has been morphed, using artificial intelligence, onto obscene content. The content is digitally generated or manipulated, with a person made to resemble me in appearance, likeness and persona. I am appalled and disgusted by this vile and malicious act, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” she said.
The actor stressed that she had neither authorised nor consented to the video’s creation, publication or circulation. She added, “I wish to state clearly that I have neither consented to nor authorised the creation, publication or circulation of this content in any manner whatsoever. Any suggestion, express or implied, that I am associated with it is false, misleading and without any foundation. This is a gross violation of my dignity, my privacy and my identity.”
Sunainaa also described the act as sexual harassment and a criminal offence under Indian law, including the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
Sunainaa warns of legal action over AI-generated video
Demanding the immediate removal of the footage, Sunainaa warned that she would pursue civil and criminal proceedings against those involved in its creation and circulation.
“I hereby caution all persons to immediately: (a) stop creating, uploading, sharing, forwarding or reposting this content, or any part or variation of it; and (b) delete it from every platform, account, group and device under their control,” she stated.
She further warned, “I will initiate criminal and civil proceedings, without further notice, against every person responsible for creating, publishing or circulating this content. Anyone who shares it further will also be held liable.”
The controversy follows similar concerns raised by Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR over an obscene AI-morphed version of their song Chuttamalle from Devara. Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh have also spoken out against the misuse of technology.
Sunainaa made her debut in 2005 with Kumari vs Kumari. She later appeared in the 2024 Prime Video series Inspector Rishi and Sekhar Kammula’s 2025 film Kuberaa. She recently announced her engagement to a mystery man widely believed by fans to be Emirati content creator Khalid Al Ameri