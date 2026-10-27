Sunainaa Seeks Immediate Takedown Of Obscene AI Video, Warns Of Legal Action

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Sunainaa has condemned the obscene AI-generated video using her likeness, calling it a violation of her privacy and dignity while warning of civil and criminal proceedings against those responsible

image Prefer on Google
Sunainaa On Deepfakes
Sunainaa Seeks Takedown of Obscene AI Video Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Sunainaa condemns an obscene AI video using her likeness without consent.

  • The actor warns of civil and criminal action against deepfake creators.

  • Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh have raised similar concerns.

Recently, an obscene AI-generated video using Telugu actor Sunainaa’s likeness was widely circulated on social media. The actor has expressed outrage over the footage, stating that she never consented to its creation or distribution. She has also warned of legal action against those responsible for making or sharing the video.

Sunainaa condemns obscene AI video using her likeness

In a statement, Sunainaa described the Sunainaa AI video as a malicious use of artificial intelligence, clarifying that her face had been morphed onto obscene content without her permission.

“It has come to my notice that an AI video is being circulated on social media and other online platforms in which my face has been morphed, using artificial intelligence, onto obscene content. The content is digitally generated or manipulated, with a person made to resemble me in appearance, likeness and persona. I am appalled and disgusted by this vile and malicious act, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” she said.

Kriti Sanon’s Personality Rights Plea: Delhi High Court Asks, ‘Can You Give Some Research Paper?’

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The actor stressed that she had neither authorised nor consented to the video’s creation, publication or circulation. She added, “I wish to state clearly that I have neither consented to nor authorised the creation, publication or circulation of this content in any manner whatsoever. Any suggestion, express or implied, that I am associated with it is false, misleading and without any foundation. This is a gross violation of my dignity, my privacy and my identity.”

Related Content
No Live Footage Of Blasts Or Gunfire: Pakistan Warns TV Channels Of Legal Action - | File Photo
Vijay Deverakonda backs Jr NTR on AI-morphed Chuttamalle video - Instagram
Jr NTR condemns misuse of AI to create deepfake Chuttamalle video of him and Janhvi Kapoor - X
Byeon Woo Seok - X

Sunainaa also described the act as sexual harassment and a criminal offence under Indian law, including the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Sunainaa warns of legal action over AI-generated video

Demanding the immediate removal of the footage, Sunainaa warned that she would pursue civil and criminal proceedings against those involved in its creation and circulation.

“I hereby caution all persons to immediately: (a) stop creating, uploading, sharing, forwarding or reposting this content, or any part or variation of it; and (b) delete it from every platform, account, group and device under their control,” she stated.

She further warned, “I will initiate criminal and civil proceedings, without further notice, against every person responsible for creating, publishing or circulating this content. Anyone who shares it further will also be held liable.”

The controversy follows similar concerns raised by Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR over an obscene AI-morphed version of their song Chuttamalle from Devara. Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh have also spoken out against the misuse of technology.

Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR AI Deepfake Video Explained: What Happened And What Indian Law Says

By Aishani Biswas

Sunainaa made her debut in 2005 with Kumari vs Kumari. She later appeared in the 2024 Prime Video series Inspector Rishi and Sekhar Kammula’s 2025 film Kuberaa. She recently announced her engagement to a mystery man widely believed by fans to be Emirati content creator Khalid Al Ameri

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories