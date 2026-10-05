Janhvi Kapoor AI deepfake video highlights 2026’s growing non-consensual synthetic media risks.
Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda demand accountability over AI abuse.
India’s 2026 IT Rules set 3-hour takedown timelines for unlawful deepfakes.
Janhvi Kapoor's AI deepfake video has triggered a fresh debate over consent, technology and the growing problem of digitally manipulated sexual content. The video uses footage of Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR from Chuttamalle, their popular song from Devara: Part 1, but digitally alters Janhvi's appearance to place her in sexually explicit and degrading footage that was never part of the original song.
What is the Chuttamalle deepfake and why is it circulating now?
Chuttamalle was released in 2024 as part of Devara: Part 1. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, the song features Jr NTR and Janhvi in a romantic sequence and became one of the film's most recognised tracks.
The fake AI-made video began circulating on X in early October 2026. Clips spread rapidly, while users reportedly shared links to a longer version through direct messages. The original creators have not been identified. The manipulated clip was later taken down, but the incident demonstrated how quickly non-consensual synthetic content can travel once it enters social media networks.
The original video:
Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and celebrities condemn the AI video
Jr NTR reacted on October 3, describing the video as “disgusting, sick and shameless” and promising strict legal action against both its creators and those spreading it. The public was urged not to watch, download, share or engage with such material. State governments and the Government of India were also urged to introduce stricter regulations against AI misuse.
Vijay Deverakonda backed the actor's demand for action, saying the perpetrators should face the harshest legal consequences. The act was described by him as the “digital equivalent of sexual assault”.
Chiranjeevi called the misuse of AI cruel, shameful and unacceptable. He proposed discussions with the Telugu Film Chamber, Producers’ Council and other industry bodies to create a dedicated committee and support cell that could work with cybercrime authorities, help victims remove objectionable content and assist with legal action. He also tagged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Khushbu Sundar also condemned the video, stressing that a woman’s body should not be treated as content and her dignity should not become entertainment.
Janhvi Kapoor subsequently broke her silence. The circulation of fictionalised content without consent was described by her as “deeply violating” and “bordering on sexual assault”. She said almost every woman in the film industry had faced some version of such behaviour and argued that consent, choice and respect for a woman’s body cannot be treated as complicated concepts. She also said the problem extends beyond one video to the wider reality of women negotiating safety, judgement and boundaries both offline and online.
Janhvi thanked Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu for standing up for her.
Why celebrities are increasingly becoming targets
The Chuttamalle controversy is not an isolated example. Chiranjeevi himself filed a cybercrime complaint in 2025 after AI-generated obscene videos using his face and likeness were circulated online. Police registered a case, and the Hyderabad City Civil Court granted him interim protection against unauthorised use of his name, image, voice and likeness.
Yami Gautam has also recently asked media organisations not to use AI to alter or enhance her photographs without her knowledge and consent. These cases show how AI manipulation can affect celebrities even when the original photographs or performances are completely legitimate.
What Are Personality Rights And How Does Article 21 Protect Celebrities?
Personality rights, sometimes referred to as publicity rights, protect identifiable aspects of a person's identity from unauthorised exploitation. These can include a person's name, image, likeness, voice, signature, mannerisms and other distinctive attributes associated with their public persona. The issue has become particularly important with AI, because the same identity can now be reproduced, altered or placed into situations that never actually happened.
India does not have a single, standalone law governing personality rights. Instead, courts have developed protections through a combination of constitutional rights, intellectual property principles and common law remedies such as passing off and protection against misappropriation of goodwill.
Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty, is particularly important because courts have interpreted it to include the rights to privacy and human dignity. In October 2026, the Bombay High Court expressly relied on Article 21 while granting actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu interim protection against the unauthorised use of her name, image, voice and other aspects of her identity, including AI-generated deepfakes and morphed content. The court also referred to Article 19(1)(a) and Section 38B of the Copyright Act, which separately protects the moral rights of performers.
The ruling is significant for cases such as the Janhvi Kapoor deepfake because the harm is not necessarily limited to commercial exploitation. A digitally altered sexual video can affect a person's privacy, dignity, reputation and control over their identity even when nobody is selling the resulting content.
Indian courts have increasingly granted celebrities protection against AI-generated material and other unauthorised uses of their identities. Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have obtained orders restricting the unauthorised use of their names, images, voices and other identifiable attributes through AI, deepfakes and related technologies. In Abhishek Bachchan's case, the Delhi High Court also restrained the unauthorised use of his name, voice, image, likeness, performances and other personality attributes through technologies including AI, generative AI, machine learning, deepfakes and face morphing.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also taken legal action over the unauthorised use of her identity in AI-generated material and other online content. The wider trend shows that Indian courts are increasingly being asked to protect a person's identity as something more than a commercial asset. Privacy, dignity, reputation and the economic value attached to a recognisable public persona can overlap in these cases.
For Janhvi Kapoor, this distinction matters. A deepfake that places her in a sexually explicit situation without her consent is not simply an unauthorised edit of a film performance. Depending on the facts, it can raise questions of privacy, dignity, personality and publicity rights, alongside applicable criminal and intermediary-law provisions.
How is Hollywood Dealing With AI-Altered Performances?
Hollywood is taking a more contractual approach to AI, particularly when the technology involves reproducing an actor's face, body or voice. The latest example is the 2026 SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Agreement, which covers performers working on television, theatrical films and streaming productions. The agreement took effect on July 1, 2026 and runs through June 30, 2030.
The new agreement strengthens protections around digital replicas, meaning digital assets that resemble a specific performer. It specifically protects so-called "no scan" replicas, where a production can create a replica using photography captured for the picture without physically scanning the performer. The agreement makes clear that such a replica is still covered by the contractual protections attached to employment-based digital replicas.
It also tightens the rules around digital alterations. Under the agreement, digital alterations that rely on a performer's replica cannot simply be justified by referring to a script that the performer was never given. The agreement clarifies that the relevant script must have been provided to the performer or background actor on or before the latest date on which they performed the scene.
Consent is also becoming more specific in areas where a digital replica changes the nature or use of a performance. For example, the new agreement requires consent for using a digital replica to dub a performance into another language for motion pictures beginning principal photography on or after July 1, 2027. It also introduces protections for biometric data and prohibits producers from using a minor performer's digital replica to depict them as nude or engaged in simulated sexual activity.
The agreement goes beyond consent. Producers must have an articulable business reason when seeking a performer's consent to scan them for the creation of an employment-based digital replica. Producers must also restrict access to digital replicas to people with a legitimate business need and make commercially reasonable efforts to prevent unauthorised access, use or copying.
SAG-AFTRA has also negotiated stronger protections against what the agreement calls synthetics. These are AI-generated digital assets designed to give the impression of a human performer without reproducing an identifiable individual. Producers have agreed to a principle favouring human performances and have committed not to use a synthetic in a human role that would otherwise be performed by a person unless it provides "significant additional value" to the production. The union can arbitrate violations and seek damages.
These rules do not mean that Hollywood has eliminated deepfakes or that every AI-generated video involving an actor is automatically illegal. The SAG-AFTRA agreement primarily governs productions covered by the union contract. What it does show is how the industry is beginning to treat a performer's digital likeness as something that requires defined contractual protections rather than an unlimited extension of the original performance.
There is also a separate US federal response to non-consensual intimate imagery. Under the TAKE IT DOWN Act, which the US Federal Trade Commission began enforcing in May 2026, covered platforms must provide a way for people to request removal of intimate images shared without consent. The law covers digitally created or altered intimate imagery, including AI-generated "digital forgeries", and requires platforms to remove the reported material and known identical copies within 48 hours of a valid request.
Taken together, these measures reflect two different sides of the problem. SAG-AFTRA is primarily dealing with how legitimate film and television productions create and use digital replicas of performers. The TAKE IT DOWN Act addresses what happens when intimate material, including fake or AI-generated material, is circulated online without the subject's consent. Both approaches recognise the same underlying problem: once a person's face, voice or body can be convincingly reproduced, consent has to be addressed before the technology is used, not after the damage is done.
Janhvi Kapoor's deepfake therefore sits at the intersection of several legal questions rather than one standalone "deepfake law". India's amended IT Rules create obligations for platforms dealing with unlawful synthetic content, while constitutional protections, including Article 21's guarantees of privacy and human dignity, and court-developed personality and publicity rights can offer additional remedies when someone's identity is misused.
Hollywood is moving in parallel, although through a different framework. The 2026 SAG-AFTRA agreement puts tighter contractual safeguards around digital replicas, scans, digital alterations, biometric data and synthetic performers, while US federal law now provides a 48-hour removal mechanism for non-consensual intimate imagery, including AI-generated digital forgeries.
None of these measures can undo the harm caused once an explicit deepfake has already spread. That is why the most important response to the Chuttamalle video is not to download it, forward it or search for a longer version. Reporting the material instead of amplifying it can help limit its reach, while victims can preserve relevant evidence and approach platforms, law-enforcement agencies or legal counsel for removal and other remedies.
The technology may be new, but the underlying rights are not. A person's face, voice, body and identity do not become public property simply because they have appeared in a film, photograph or song. The real challenge for India, as the Janhvi Kapoor case makes clear, is ensuring that consent, privacy and dignity remain enforceable when technology can manufacture an image of an event that never happened.