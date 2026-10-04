Composer Devi Sri Prasad wrote on X, “Dearest SINGEETAM SIR..We will MISS YOU, Sir. You will always live in our Hearts. You are an Unparalleled LEGEND..An Everest of Positivity filled with Evergreen Youth..The Movies You made with such futuristic ideas and Techniques are lessons for all of us and future generations of Filmmakers too. Thankyou & Love You for Everything Sir..I am blessed to have known you & worked with you, Sir.”