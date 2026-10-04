Singeetham Srinivasa Rao directed Pushpaka Vimanam and Aditya 369 during six decades.
Jr NTR remembered the filmmaker as a visionary ahead of his time.
Devi Sri Prasad paid tribute, calling Singeetham an unparalleled legend.
Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, known for redefining Telugu cinema with films such as Pushpaka Vimanam and Aditya 369, has died at 94. He passed away at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Saturday night after being treated for age-related health complications. He had been admitted after his health deteriorated recently.
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's six-decade career
Born on September 21, 1931, in Gudur, Andhra Pradesh, Singeetham began his career as an assistant to director L.V. Prasad before making his directorial debut with Neeti Nijayiti in 1972. Over six decades, he worked across five languages and became known for experimenting with genres, storytelling formats and technology.
His filmography included Mayuri, a biographical drama based on amputee classical dancer Sudha Chandran, Pushpaka Vimanam, a dialogue-free black comedy starring Kamal Haasan, and Aditya 369, the first Telugu science-fiction film to explore time travel. Pushpaka Vimanam won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Singeetham also directed Bhairava Dweepam, a fantasy adventure starring Nandamuri Balakrishna that completed a 100-day run in 28 centres. His work extended beyond Telugu cinema, with credits in Kannada and Hindi films as well.
Jr NTR and Devi Sri Prasad pay tribute
Tributes from the South Indian film industry began pouring in after news of his death emerged. Jr NTR described him as “a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations.”
Composer Devi Sri Prasad wrote on X, “Dearest SINGEETAM SIR..We will MISS YOU, Sir. You will always live in our Hearts. You are an Unparalleled LEGEND..An Everest of Positivity filled with Evergreen Youth..The Movies You made with such futuristic ideas and Techniques are lessons for all of us and future generations of Filmmakers too. Thankyou & Love You for Everything Sir..I am blessed to have known you & worked with you, Sir.”
Even in his 90s, Singeetham remained active in filmmaking. His final project, Sing Geetham, a musical fantasy produced by Nag Ashwin, was completed earlier this year. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao died on Saturday night at the age of 94.