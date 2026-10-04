SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu pay tribute

SS Rajamouli praised Singeetam’s ability to push boundaries even when filmmaking technology and budgets were limited. He wrote on X, “Long before we had the tools or the budgets, he dared to dream bigger than anyone around him. He made a film without a single line of dialogue, took us travelling through time, and moved from comedy to fantasy to deeply human drama as if no line existed between genres.