SS Rajamouli says earlier Ramayana adaptations never fully satisfied him.
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi sequence filmed over 60 days.
Varanasi, featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is scheduled for April' 27.
SS Rajamouli has shared why he wants to approach Indian epics differently in his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu. Known for large-scale productions such as Baahubali and RRR, the filmmaker believes stories from Indian mythology offer scope for a more ambitious cinematic treatment. His latest comments have drawn attention to a key sequence inspired by the Ramayana.
SS Rajamouli was never fully satisfied with Ramayana adaptations
Speaking on the Empire Film Podcast, Rajamouli discussed how the Ramayana and Mahabharata have been adapted for the screen. “I was never fully satisfied with how these epics were presented on screen,” the director said, explaining his desire to explore these stories through his own filmmaking approach.
With Varanasi, Rajamouli hopes to bring together visual scale and emotional depth in a pivotal sequence inspired by the Ramayana. The film is not a straightforward adaptation of the entire epic. Instead, the director wants audiences to understand the emotions and events depicted on screen without needing detailed prior knowledge of the original story.
Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama in Varanasi
One of the most discussed aspects of Varanasi is Mahesh Babu’s appearance as Lord Rama in the mythology-inspired sequence. Rajamouli has previously said that seeing the actor in the character’s look gave him goosebumps.
The extended sequence reportedly took 60 days to film, reflecting the scale of the production. It is expected to be an important part of the narrative, although further details about the scene remain under wraps.
When will Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi release?
Alongside Mahesh Babu, Varanasi features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The film combines adventure and large-scale action with elements inspired by Indian mythology.
Given Rajamouli’s ambition to bring a different perspective to the Ramayana, the sequence featuring Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama is likely to be a major talking point when the film reaches theatres.
The makers have announced April 7, 2027, as the film’s worldwide theatrical release date.