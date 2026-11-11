Prakash Raj Reveals SS Rajamouli Is Questioned For Casting Him In Mahesh Babu's Varanasi

He said, “When I starred in KGF, they had a problem with me acting in it. It made so much money; what do you do now? You said, let’s ban Prakash Raj, and yet Drishyam 3 collected more. Who can stop movies? At most, they can stop films I produce. I am primarily an actor. I am in Varanasi now. On X, they are questioning Rajamouli for casting me in the film. Who will be able to ban it?” Raj added that people who know his work and like it have no problem with him.