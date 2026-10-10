“At present, the whole world is watching that the system can go to such lengths to save one person. They are going against its own people, their right to protest in this country. 23 battalions have been called for the crackdown. The entire city is at a standstill, with cancellations of trains and metros. Only to save one person! So think for yourself what this person must have done for this system and how the system has been broken down to save him.” Dadlani said in an Instagram post.