In Photos: Police Detain Protesters In Delhi During Demonstration Seeking CEC’s Resignation

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Police detained protesters in New Delhi on Saturday during a demonstration demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had called the October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
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