In Photos: Police Detain Protesters In Delhi During Demonstration Seeking CEC’s Resignation

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In this image posted on Oct. 10, 2026, Activist Yogendra Yadav holds the national flag from inside a police vehicle after being detained during a demonstration by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, in New Delhi. | Photo: @YogendraYadav/X via PTI