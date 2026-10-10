In Photos: Police Detain Protesters In Delhi During Demonstration Seeking CEC’s Resignation

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Police detained protesters in New Delhi on Saturday during a demonstration demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had called the October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest
Police detain protesters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Mamata Banerjee detained
In this image posted on Oct. 10, 2026, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee being detained after the latter took part in a dharna protest at a bus stand at South Avenue, in New Delhi. | Photo: @AITCofficial/X via PTI
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CJP’s Jantar Mantar 2.0
In this image posted on Oct. 10, 2026, All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora, advocate Prashant Bhushan, activist Yogendra Yadav, and CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya lead a march near INA Market towards Jantar Mantar during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi. | Photo: @YogendraYadav/X via PTI
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CJP’s Jantar Mantar 2.0
In this image posted on Oct. 10, 2026, Activist Yogendra Yadav holds the national flag from inside a police vehicle after being detained during a demonstration by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, in New Delhi. | Photo: @YogendraYadav/X via PTI
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Mamata Banerjee protest in Delhi
In this image posted on Oct. 10, 2026, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee stages a dharna protest against the alleged voter roll irregularities, in New Delhi. | Photo: @AITCofficial/X via PTI
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CJP’s Jantar Mantar 2.0
A Delhi Police official pushes back demonstrators during an agitation called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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CJP’s Jantar Mantar 2.0
Demonstrators line up behind iron railings during an agitation by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest
Police detain protesters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters demonstrate near the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib area ahead of a planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest
Protesters take cover as police arrives to detain them during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest
A protester carries the Indian flag during a youth demonstration demanding the resignation of the country's election chief Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vipin
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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest
Police detain protesters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest
A child with the Indian flag wrapped around her walks with a burqa-clad adult as a youth demonstration demanding the resignation of the country's election chief Gyanesh Kumar is clamped down by the authorities in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dinesh Joshi
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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest
Protesters shout slogans from a police vehicle after being detained during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest
A riot shield and barricades secured with chains are seen outside the Election Commission office ahead of a planned protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest
A protester shouts slogans from a police vehicle after being detained during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest
New Delhi: Police personnel detain Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters demonstrating near the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib area ahead of a planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jantar Mantar Protest
A female journalist is detained and taken away in a police van during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Jantar Mantar Protest
Police detains a protester during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest
Policemen detain protesters during a youth demonstration demanding the resignation of the country's election chief Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vipin
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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest
Police personnel detain protesters during a youth demonstration demanding the resignation of the country's election chief Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vipin
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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest
Policemen detain protesters during a youth demonstration demanding the resignation of the country's election chief Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vipin
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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest
Security personnel detain a protester during a youth demonstration demanding the resignation of the country's election chief Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vipin
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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest
Police personnel detain a protester during a youth demonstration demanding the resignation of the country's election chief Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vipin

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