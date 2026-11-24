The Supreme Court permitted a one-time Karthigai Deepam lighting at the disputed Deepathoon pillar on November 24.
The lamp was instead lit at its customary location atop the Ucchi Pillayar Temple, prompting protests and a scuffle between police and Hindu groups.
The Madras High Court’s Madurai bench directed authorities to comply with the Supreme Court order and release people unlawfully detained under prohibitory orders.
A scuffle broke out between police and members of Hindu groups at Thiruparankundram in Madurai on Tuesday after authorities lit the Karthigai Deepam at its customary spot instead of the disputed Deepathoon pillar despite Supreme Court's order.
The Supreme Court had permitted the lamp to be lit at the pillar as a one-time measure, and protesters accused the Tamil Nadu government of failing to follow the order.
BJP workers, members of Hindu organisations and some devotees protested near the hill pathway, raising slogans against the state government. Police tried to disperse them and warned of a lathi charge.
“The gathering you have assembled is an unlawful assembly. Disperse immediately, otherwise you will have to be dispersed by lathi charge,” a placard displayed by police said.
What The Supreme Court Ordered
On November 20, the Supreme Court permitted the ceremonial lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time measure. It said only an authorised team could access the site, with officials present for supervision and security. Public gatherings, processions and slogan-raising were barred.
The Madras High Court’s Madurai bench also directed the state government and authorities, including the district collector, police commissioner and temple officials, to comply with the Supreme Court’s order. It ordered the release of people unlawfully detained under prohibitory orders imposed around Thiruparankundram.
Despite the court directions, the lamp was lit at the customary location rather than the pillar. Police detained several people ahead of and during the ceremony, citing concerns about possible disorder.
The Deepathoon Dispute
The Deepathoon is a stone pillar on the upper reaches of Thiruparankundram hill. The Subramaniya Swamy Temple is located at the foothills; the hill also houses the Sulthan Sikkandar Avulia Dargah and a Shiva temple.
Hindu groups and some devotees say the pillar belongs to the temple, citing civil court decisions dating back about a century. Dargah officials and Muslim organisations have opposed lighting the lamp there, citing its proximity to their place of worship. The dispute involves competing claims over ownership and access.
The Tamil Nadu government had opposed the demand, citing a lack of historical evidence and concerns over communal harmony.
BJP Leaders Detained Amid Restrictions
Madurai district collector Nishanth Krishna had imposed prohibitory orders across the district. Police detained several BJP leaders and members of Hindu organisations as they enforced restrictions ahead of the ceremony.
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan was stopped at Madurai airport while travelling to the temple. “The collector delayed his appearance; he wanted to deny the lighting of the lamp, but the Judge was very particular that the Collector should come and attend... Even after the special interim arrangement, who wanted to prevent that? The government is against Hindus,” she told ANI.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran was also detained near Madurai. Police had earlier detained him at his residence in Tirunelveli. He later travelled towards Madurai with BJP supporters, but police stopped his vehicle around 4 pm and detained him, officials said.