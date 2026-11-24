#WATCH | Thiruparankundram, Tamil Nadu | Police deployment at the Deepathoon stone pillar, where the Supreme Court had given an interim order to light the lamp today at 6 pm. At a distance from it is located the Ucchi Pillayar Temple, where the Maha Deepam has been lit as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival. Visuals from Annamalai Hills in Thiruparankundram where both locations are.