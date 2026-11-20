The Supreme Court has allowed the Karthigai Deepam lamp to be lit at the disputed Deepathoon pillar on Thiruparankundram hill on November 24, as a one-time measure.
The Court stayed the Madras High Court’s findings on the pillar and the land, and said this year’s permission does not establish a custom or future right of access.
The dispute began after the temple administration declined a devotee’s request to light the lamp at the pillar, near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah; the customary site is the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple.
The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Karthigai Deepam lamp to be lit at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai on November 24, but only as a one-time arrangement.
The bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi stayed the Madras High Court’s findings on the nature of the pillar and the land on which it stands, Bar and Bench reported.
The Court said the permission would not establish a custom or a right of access for future years. Only a small team from the temple, whose size and composition the district collector will decide in consultation with the temple’s executive officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the police commissioner, may go to the site.
The collector will supervise the arrangements, with police security and Central Reserve Police Force support if required and feasible.
“Public gatherings, processions, demonstrations and slogan-raising are barred at the site,” the bench said. It also barred excavation, construction and structural changes there. Worship at customary sites and lawful access to the dargah and mosque must continue without disruption. The case is scheduled for further hearing in January 2027.
What's The Dispute?
The controversy concerns whether the temple’s annual Karthigai Deepam lamp should also be lit at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah, on Thiruparankundram hill. The customary location is the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple, lower down the hill.
Devotee Rama Ravikumar asked the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temple administration to light the lamp at the pillar or allow him to do so. The temple’s executive officer refused, saying the established practice was to light it at the Deepa Mandapam. Ravikumar then moved the Madras High Court.
The pillar itself is disputed. The devotees seeking the ritual describe it as a Deepathoon—a stone lamp pillar. The state has argued that it is a survey marker and that there is no established practice of lighting the Karthigai Deepam there. The pillar is close to the dargah, whose committee has also challenged the High Court’s findings on the site and land.
How Did The Case Reach The Supreme Court?
On December 1, 2025, Madras High Court judge Justice GR Swaminathan directed the temple to light the lamp at the Deepathoon in addition to the customary location. When the temple did not do so on December 3, the judge allowed Ravikumar and others to light it with Central Industrial Security Force protection.
Police blocked their access, citing prohibitory orders issued by the district collector. The lamp was lit at the customary site, but not at the Deepathoon. A division bench upheld the High Court direction in January 2026 and held that the pillar stood on temple land. Tamil Nadu and the dargah committee challenged the rulings in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court issued notice in August but did not stay the High Court judgment at that stage.
Tamil Nadu's Challenge
During the latest hearings, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the Madurai district collector, argued that the pillar had been erected for surveying and was not connected to religious practice. He warned that treating survey markers as religious structures could lead to similar claims elsewhere.
“This pillar came into existence for a completely different purpose. Nothing to do with religious beliefs,” Sankaranarayanan told the bench. He also said earlier proceedings had rejected attempts to light the lamp at another location, citing orders from 1996, 2014 and 2017.
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the dargah committee, questioned the High Court’s findings on the pillar and land. He argued that Justice Swaminathan had visited the site without notifying the dargah and recorded findings based on visual impressions. Ravikumar’s counsel, senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar, disputed the state’s account and argued that the pillar’s hollow top and photographs of similar structures supported the claim that it was meant for lighting a lamp.
Protests And Clashes During The 2025 Festival
The dispute also led to protests and clashes with police on December 3, 2025. After the lamp was not lit at the Deepathoon, Hindu Munnani and BJP cadres gathered near the hill.
Some protesters tried to cross barricades and reach the site, leading to a scuffle with police. Two police personnel sustained minor injuries and nearly 50 protesters were detained, according to reports.
The district collector imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).