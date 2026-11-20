Delhi Police imposes a 60-day drone flying ban in the IGI Airport sub-division over possible terrorist attack threats.
Drones, paragliders, hang-gliders and other unmanned aircraft systems are prohibited until January 16, 2027.
Violating the Delhi Police drone ban can invite punishment under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Delhi Police has imposed a 60-day ban on the operation of drones, paragliders, hang-gliders and other unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport sub-division, citing the possibility of terrorist attacks using such devices.
The restriction, which came into force on November 18, will remain in effect until January 16, 2027. The order was issued by Pradeep Kumar Meena, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Palam sub-division, IGI Airport), following frequent reports based on credible information that terrorists could use unmanned aircraft systems to carry out attacks.
According to PTI, the police order stated that frequent reports based on credible information indicated that terrorists could be planning attacks using UAS.
"The use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including drones, paragliders, aero-models, etc., by members of the public is prohibited since it can be very hazardous to aviation safety and also poses a serious security threat of terrorist air attack," the order stated.
The police said the possibility of such attacks posed a threat not only to aviation safety but also to government and public property and human lives. It said immediate preventive measures were necessary to prevent the operation of these devices.
Exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), read with a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Meena directed people within the jurisdiction of the IGI Airport sub-division not to operate any unmanned aircraft system during the specified period.
Punishment For Violating The Order
PTI reported that anyone violating the directions would be liable for punishment under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The prohibitory order was issued ex-parte, as individual notices could not be served to everyone concerned. It was directed to be publicised through the press and displayed at police stations, offices of senior police officers, tehsil offices, municipal authorities and other public offices.
PTI reported that the restriction would apply throughout the 60-day period, covering both November 18, the date it came into force, and January 16, 2027, the final day of its enforcement.