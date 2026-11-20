TMC leader Derek O'Brien claimed on X that the government will hold zero Parliament sittings in November.
He made the remark amid no official word on the next session, while adding he would be glad if his post does not age well.
Parliament has remained unprorogued since its Monsoon session was adjourned indefinitely on August 13.
With no official word on Parliament's next sitting, Trinamool Congress national joint secretary Derek O'Brien on Friday said this "skittish" government will not have even a single day of Parliament in November.
This comes amid speculation about the possibility of a special sitting of Parliament to consider the proposed constitutional amendment linked to the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, which seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation.
"This skittish government will not have even a single day of Parliament in November," O'Brien said in a post on X.
"I would be glad if this tweet doesn't age well," he said.
Parliament's Monsoon session has remained unprorogued since both Houses were adjourned indefinitely on August 13.
An extended sitting of the existing session requires a minimum notice of two days, compared with 14 days for convening a fresh session.