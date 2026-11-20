The alliance seeks to become a political platform representing the depressed, oppressed and marginalised sections of UP. Azad rejected the terminology of 'third front' in the election race and said, "People have been calling it a third front, but it is not a third front. It is the Samajik Parivartan Morcha. If you understand its depth, you will realise that it is the first front." He added that the alliance aimed to bring together weaker and deprived communities and help them use their electoral strength to gain political power and address their concerns.