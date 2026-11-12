A New Axis In UP Politics: Owaisi's AIMIM And Azad's ASP Set Sights On 2027

AIMIM and the Azad Samaj Party are expected to announce an alliance for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in Lucknow.
AIMIM spokesperson Shadab Chauhan said the parties would also announce their seat-sharing plan and suggested other smaller parties could join.
Both parties had limited success in the 2022 UP polls; in Bihar in 2025, AIMIM won five seats while the ASP won none.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Azad Samaj Party (ASP) are expected to announce an alliance for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at a joint press conference in Lucknow on Thursday. The parties are also likely to outline a seat-sharing arrangement, AIMIM spokesperson Shadab Chauhan said as reported by the Hindustan Times.
The proposed partnership has prompted debate over its possible effect on the Samajwadi Party’s support among muslim and dalit voters.
Alliance Announcement Expected In Lucknow
“There will be a joint press conference by Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad in Lucknow on November 12, where an announcement will be made about our alliance for 2027 UP assembly polls,” Chauhan said. He indicated that other smaller parties could join the alliance closer to the election.
The development brings together two parties seeking to expand their presence in Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi has stepped up outreach in Muslim-majority areas after earlier efforts to align with larger Opposition fronts failed to materialise. Azad, the sitting MP from Nagina, has been working to build the ASP’s appeal among Dalit voters, particularly younger people. He has held rallies and is preparing a major gathering in Lucknow.
AIMIM Targets Akhilesh Yadav
Chauhan criticised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, questioning the party’s claims to represent Dalits and Muslims.
“Akhilesh Yadav has his own PDA — Pariwar of Dhanwan and Akhilesh. He has nothing to do with Dalits and Muslims, else he won’t have sent (Dhanraj Parimal) Nathwani to Rajya Sabha,” he said as reported by Hindustan Times.
Chauhan also referred to Yadav’s proposed visit to Ayodhya on December 12 and asked whether he had sought the views of senior SP leader Azam Khan, whom he described as having been part of the Babri Masjid Action Committee. “Is he trying to prove them wrong? Or does he want to justify the demolition of the Babri mosque by VHP and BJP, which was a criminal act?” he asked.
Yadav responded: “People of Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind in favour of the Samajwadi Party this time.”
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Dinesh Pratap Singh said, “All political parties are free to contest from anywhere they want.” He also accused Owaisi of lacking an ideology beyond dividing people and spreading hatred.
Past Election Results And Vote Arithmetic
Both parties struggled in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. AIMIM contested 95 seats, won none and secured about 0.49% of the vote. ASP fielded candidates in more than 100 constituencies and polled roughly 0.13%.
Their record was mixed in Bihar’s 2025 Assembly elections, where AIMIM and ASP joined Swami Prasad Maurya’s Apni Janata Party to form the Grand Democratic Alliance. The front initially planned to contest around 64 seats, but its final tally was lower. AIMIM contested 28 seats and won five in the Muslim-majority Seemanchal region, with a vote share of about 1.85-1.9%. ASP contested 18 seats but won none, polling around 0.20-0.21%.
Muslims account for nearly 19% of Uttar Pradesh’s population, while Dalits are estimated to make up around 21%.
“This alliance will just cut into the votes of the SP... One can’t neglect Owaisi and Azad completely... Apparently, it looks like the AIMIM and ASP alliance will help the BJP to some extent,” he said.