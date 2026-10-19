That is precisely the "vote-cutter" dynamic opposition parties fear: AIMIM does not need to win a seat to change its outcome, only to draw enough votes away from the SP's candidate to let a BJP candidate through on a plurality. Bihar's Seemanchal result suggests AIMIM can sustain and even grow a core base once established in a favourable region, but it also shows that base has so far stayed geographically contained rather than expanding into a broader statewide force — a pattern that, if repeated in UP, would concentrate AIMIM's disruptive effect in specific pockets rather than reshaping the state's contest as a whole.