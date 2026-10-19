Asaduddin Owaisi said at a Rampur rally on October 19 that AIMIM would promote young Muslim men and women.
AIMIM plans to field at least 150 candidates, with a focus on Muslim-dominated constituencies.
AIMIM’s record presents a challenge to its UP ambitions: it has never won an Assembly seat in the state.
Addressing a gathering in Rampur on October 19, 2026, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi declared that his party would not anoint any "Nehru, Gandhi, or Yadav" as its leader for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, instead pledging to put young Muslim men and women at the front of his campaign. It was a pointed jab at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party in one line, and the latest escalation in a months-long AIMIM push into a state where Owaisi's party has never previously won a seat.
With the SP-Congress alliance itself still negotiating seat-sharing, and both parties leaning on different pieces of a shared Muslim vote bank, Owaisi's entry adds a third, disruptive variable to Uttar Pradesh's opposition math, one whose real test, as his party's own record shows, will be measured in votes rather than rhetoric.
What Did Owaisi Say In Rampur, And Why Does It Matter?
Speaking in Rampur, Owaisi told the crowd, "We will not make any Nehru, Gandhi, or Yadav our leader," arguing that young Muslims had as much potential as people from any other community but were routinely denied a political platform, one he said AIMIM was now offering directly to them.
He aimed a further swipe at both Akhilesh Yadav and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggesting their era was ending and that "AIMIM's time" was coming. The remark distills Owaisi's core 2027 pitch: that Muslim voters in UP should stop lending their votes to dynastic leaders from the Congress or the SP and instead back homegrown AIMIM candidates.
What Is Owaisi's Broader 2027 UP Strategy?
AIMIM formally launched its 2027 campaign from Bahraich, choosing the Muslim-dominated Matera constituency — an SP stronghold — to announce state party chief Shaukat Ali as its candidate there. According to media reports, Owaisi intends to field at least 150 candidates across the state, concentrated heavily in Muslim-majority constituencies, with the explicit aim of positioning AIMIM as an independent political force rather than a junior partner to any larger opposition coalition.
The choice of venue was itself a message: by contesting directly in SP territory, Owaisi signalled that he considers Muslim voters no longer the Samajwadi Party's captive constituency.
How Has Owaisi Targeted Akhilesh And The SP Specifically?
Owaisi has sharpened his attacks on the SP considerably in recent weeks. Speaking to ANI in Lucknow on October 12, he alleged an "understanding" between Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath, declaring that Muslims had been "destroyed" by voting for the Samajwadi Party across "two or three generations," despite having helped make Akhilesh's father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, chief minister multiple times.
He went on to challenge Adityanath to contest from Sambhal and Akhilesh from Gorakhpur, claiming AIMIM and local voters would defeat them in their own strongholds. Owaisi has also framed his campaign around a "99 vs 1" narrative, arguing Muslims deserve proportionate political leadership rather than remaining a reliable vote bank for others. This is an explicit break from the kind of numbers-based alliance arithmetic that has defined opposition politics in UP for decades.
How Has The SP Responded?
Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any electoral alliance with AIMIM for 2027, saying the SP will contest with its existing alliance partners instead. Beyond that formal rejection, SP and other opposition leaders have long described Owaisi as a "vote-cutter" — a label his party rejects, with AIMIM pointing out that the BJP won its 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha majorities with only around 6 per cent of the Muslim vote nationally, suggesting Muslim votes alone were never decisive to BJP's wins in the first place.
The friction is not new: Owaisi made similar accusations against Akhilesh and then-BSP chief Mayawati ahead of the 2022 UP election, blaming their "foolishness" for helping Narendra Modi become prime minister twice.
How Did AIMIM Perform In Bihar's 2025 Election?
AIMIM's most recent electoral test came in the November 2025 Bihar Assembly election, where it contested 28 seats, concentrated almost entirely in the Muslim-majority Seemanchal region, and won five — retaining every seat it had held since 2020.
Its state president, Akhtarul Iman, won his own Amour seat by a margin of nearly 39,000 votes, and the party's vote share rose from roughly 1.2-1.3 per cent in 2020 to close to 2 per cent in 2025. AIMIM contested independently, outside both the ruling NDA and the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan, in an election the NDA ultimately swept with 202 of 243 seats. Notably, the Congress itself collapsed to just six seats despite contesting far more, a result that threw AIMIM's steady, if geographically narrow, Seemanchal performance into sharper relief by comparison.
What Is AIMIM's Actual Track Record In Uttar Pradesh?
Despite the scale of its current ambitions, AIMIM has never won a single Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh. In the 2017 election, it contested 38 seats and lost its deposit in 37 of them. In 2022, it fielded roughly 100 candidates, concentrated in Muslim-majority constituencies, and failed to win a single seat, with most candidates again losing their deposits — in one widely cited case, an AIMIM candidate polled just 43 votes.
That history sits uneasily alongside Owaisi's repeated claim that UP's roughly 40 million Muslims — close to a fifth of the state's population, by his own earlier estimate — deserve an independent political voice, since the electoral evidence so far suggests that voice has not yet translated into actual votes at any meaningful scale in the state.
How Could Owaisi's Entry Alter UP's Political Equations?
Even without winning seats outright, a disciplined AIMIM campaign concentrated in Muslim-majority constituencies could shift margins in seats the SP-Congress alliance expects to win comfortably, particularly in western and eastern UP pockets with significant Muslim populations.
That is precisely the "vote-cutter" dynamic opposition parties fear: AIMIM does not need to win a seat to change its outcome, only to draw enough votes away from the SP's candidate to let a BJP candidate through on a plurality. Bihar's Seemanchal result suggests AIMIM can sustain and even grow a core base once established in a favourable region, but it also shows that base has so far stayed geographically contained rather than expanding into a broader statewide force — a pattern that, if repeated in UP, would concentrate AIMIM's disruptive effect in specific pockets rather than reshaping the state's contest as a whole.
What's The Real Risk And Reward Here?
For Owaisi, UP represents his biggest and most difficult test yet: a state where his party has a double-digit-year history of losing badly, but also one with India's largest Muslim population by sheer numbers, making even a modest vote share consequential.
For the SP, already navigating a tense seat-sharing negotiation with Congress and courting Brahmin and OBC votes through its PDA coalition, a credible AIMIM challenge in Muslim-majority seats threatens to complicate an alliance arithmetic that assumes Muslim votes will consolidate behind the SP-Congress combine by default.
For the BJP, Owaisi's aggressive, high-profile campaign — regardless of how many seats AIMIM actually wins — offers a ready-made argument that the opposition is fractured, and a potential source of vote-splitting in precisely the seats where anti-BJP consolidation would otherwise be tightest. Whether Owaisi's "no Nehru, Gandhi or Yadav" pitch becomes a genuine political realignment or simply adds noise to an already crowded opposition field will likely only become clear when Uttar Pradesh actually votes in 2027.