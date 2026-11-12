Two SPOs Went Missing While Travelling To Army Post

The two personnel had gone missing on Wednesday while travelling from their camp at Kiyar towards an Army post at Dharna-Marwah, according to officials. They were reportedly assigned to report for duty at the post but failed to reach their destination, triggering concern among security agencies. Their mobile phones were initially reachable but were later switched off, prompting the police and security forces to launch a search operation in the area.