NCP Merger Speculation: Sunetra Pawar Says Decision Will Be Clear ‘When The Time Comes’

NCP president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar declined to comment directly on a possible merger with Sharad Pawar’s faction.
She said the issue would become clear “when the time comes” while speaking to reporters in Baramati.
Merger speculation has grown after leaders from both factions met Sharad Pawar and NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said a merger had been planned for February.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday declined to respond on the speculations of the merger between the two factions, saying the issue would become clear “when the time comes”.
She was speaking to reporters in Baramati at an event announcing programmes for the 191st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. When asked about the merger speculation, Pawar, as reported by news agency PTI, said, “I know all of you are more interested in a different issue at present. However, today’s subject is entirely different. Things (about the merger) will be known when the time comes.”
Meetings Revive Merger Speculation
The question has resurfaced after several leaders from the two NCP factions met Sharad Pawar, who was recently hospitalised with a chest infection. Among them were Sunetra Pawar’s son, MP Parth Pawar, and senior NCP leader Praful Patel.
A video of Patel’s meeting with Sharad Pawar showed the two discussing a possible meeting after November 10. NCP leaders have said the visits were to enquire about Sharad Pawar’s health and that no political discussions took place.
The speculation also followed a meeting between senior NCP leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Sunetra and Parth Pawar were not part of the delegation.
NCP Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare said last week that a merger had been discussed and would have been completed on February 12 had Ajit Pawar been alive. “Ajit Dada had briefed me, sharing details of the formula agreed upon for the reunification,” Tatkare said, according to PTI.
NCP Split In 2023
The NCP, co-founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, split in July 2023 when his nephew Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-led Maharashtra government with a group of party leaders. The Election Commission recognised Ajit Pawar’s faction as the NCP and allotted it the party’s name and symbol. Sharad Pawar’s group was named the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).
The two factions contested Maharashtra municipal corporation elections in an alliance in January, adding to speculation about a reunion. Ajit Pawar died in a private plane crash on January 28. Sunetra Pawar later took over as NCP president and became deputy chief minister in the state’s BJP-led government, which also includes the Shiv Sena.
Fadnavis Says Leaders Must Decide
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that only the heads of the two factions could clarify whether they planned to reunite.
“If they (Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar) decide to merge (their parties), they will come and tell us, because the merger cannot happen without us. Neither of them has told us anything yet,” he said.