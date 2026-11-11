The Cabinet approved an 8.449-km Aqua Line extension from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4, with five stations and a cost of ₹2,390 crore.
It cleared ₹3,230 crore to develop the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum in Delhi’s North and South Blocks.
A ₹62,370-crore subsidy will support phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for the 2026-27 rabi season; the 50-kg DAP bag will remain priced at ₹1,350.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved five proposals involving a total outlay of ₹77,101 crore, including an extension of the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line to Greater Noida West, a new national museum in Delhi, a fertiliser subsidy for the 2026-27 rabi season and the continuation of two credit guarantee schemes.
Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decisions covered infrastructure, farmers and entrepreneurship.
Aqua Line To Reach Greater Noida West
The Cabinet cleared an 8.449-km extension of the Aqua Line from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4, at an estimated cost of ₹2,390 crore.
The elevated corridor will have five stations: Sectors 61, 70, 122 and 123 in Noida, and Sector 4 in Greater Noida. The project is expected to take four years to complete. Once operational, the combined active metro network in Noida and Greater Noida will extend to 71.878 km, according to an official statement.
Vaishnaw said the line would connect commuters to IT companies and global capability centres in the area, as well as provide links to other parts of Delhi and the airport.
₹3,230 Crore For Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved ₹3,230 crore to develop the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum in the North and South Block buildings in New Delhi.
The Ministry of Culture will adapt the historic buildings into a public museum while preserving their architectural character and heritage. The planned built-up area is around 1,78,509 square metres. The museum is intended to present India’s civilisational heritage, including its tangible and intangible cultural traditions, using contemporary displays and immersive technology.
The government has described it as a potential global landmark and said it would have the world’s largest museum display area.
Rabi Fertiliser Subsidy Set At ₹62,370 Crore
The Cabinet approved a ₹62,370-crore subsidy on phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for the 2026-27 rabi season, covering October 2026 to March 31, 2027. The subsidy will be provided under the Nutrient Based Subsidy scheme and apply to fertilisers including di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and NPKS grades.
Vaishnaw said international fertiliser prices had risen amid the West Asia crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war, and that the government would absorb the additional cost. The retail price of a 50-kg DAP bag will remain ₹1,350, he said.
Credit Guarantee Fund For Micro Units
The Cabinet approved continuing the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units until March 2031. The scheme supports collateral-free lending under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana by providing guarantees to lenders through the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company.
An official release said more than 60.36 crore Mudra loans worth ₹43.34 lakh crore had been sanctioned as of September 2026. The Cabinet also approved a ₹5,000-crore corpus to facilitate loans amounting to ₹12.6 lakh crore.
Credit Gurantee Fund For Stand-Up India
The Cabinet separately extended the credit guarantee fund under the Stand-Up India scheme for five years. Its ₹4,111-crore corpus is intended to improve access to institutional credit for women and entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
Announcing the decisions, Vaishnaw said: “The first is the establishment of a new Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum, which will showcase India’s cultural heritage in a very beautiful manner. It will be the world’s largest museum. Second, the Cabinet has approved a metro rail project from Noida to Greater Noida. Third, a fertiliser subsidy of Rs 62,370 crore has been approved for our farmers for the Rabi season.”