Greater Noida Family Deaths: Officer Suspects Poisoning After Noodles Dinner

A food safety officer suspects poisoning after five members of a Greater Noida family, including three children, died.
Officials found no expiry dates or suspicious items among the food packets examined at the family's home.
The family had reportedly eaten noodles on Friday night, but the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed.
A food safety officer investigating the deaths of five members of a family in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has raised the possibility of poisoning after officials found no expiry dates or suspicious items among the food packets they examined. The family, including three children, had reportedly eaten noodles on Friday night, but the cause of death remains unconfirmed.
Food Safety Officer OP Singh said the team inspected packets of all the food items the family had consumed but found nothing suspicious. According to Hindustan Times, police had initially suspected food poisoning after learning that the family had eaten noodles the previous night. The investigation has yet to establish what caused the deaths.
“We examined the packets of all the things they had eaten. No expiry date was found on any of them. We did not find anything suspicious,” Singh said.
Singh said the absence of symptoms typically associated with food poisoning, including vomiting and diarrhoea, was another reason he suspected poisoning. He also referred to the condition in which the bodies were found.
“If it had been a case of food poisoning, there would have been symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, but nothing like that was found. The bodies were found in a normal state there. It seems to us that this is a case of poisoning,” he said.
Family of five found dead at home
Police identified the deceased as Mahesh, 37, his wife Lalita, 35, and their three children — two sons aged 11 and three, and a seven-year-old daughter.
Hindustan Times reported that local residents and the deceased couple’s mother told police the family had eaten noodles on Friday night. Police said the exact cause of death had not been established.
“According to local residents and the deceased couple’s mother, the family had eaten noodles on Friday night. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been established,” Noida police said in a statement.
Police were alerted on Saturday morning and reached the village with senior officials, an ambulance, a forensic team and food safety department officials.
The food safety inspection found no expired or suspicious items among the food packets examined. While Singh suspects poisoning, the cause of the five deaths remains unconfirmed.