A Property Dispute, A Voice Note: What We Know About Greater Noida Family Deaths

Mahesh’s voice note shifted the investigation towards suspected suicide and property-related harassment.
Police detained three relatives after registering a case over alleged harassment.
Post-mortem examinations showed signs of poisoning; laboratory results are still awaited.
A voice note left by Mahesh, one of the victim in death of five members of a family in Greater Noida, has shifted the investigation from suspected food poisoning to a possible suicide linked to a prolonged property dispute, police said.
In the recording, Mahesh blamed his two sisters and a brother-in-law for the family’s plight. Police have detained the three relatives and registered a case following a complaint alleging harassment. Their role in the deaths remains under investigation.
Mahesh, his wife Lalita and their three children were found dead at their home in Nagla Shri Padam village on Saturday. Post-mortem examinations showed signs of poisoning, but laboratory tests are awaited to establish the exact cause of death.
Voice Note Brings Property Dispute Into Focus
Police examined the recording on Sunday as they investigated the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Mahesh had recorded it on his mobile phone before his death, investigators said.
The family had been involved in a prolonged property dispute. Police are examining the allegations in the voice note alongside a complaint filed by Mahesh’s brother-in-law, who accused Mahesh’s two sisters and another brother-in-law of harassing the family.
All three have been detained. The allegations against them have not yet been established.
Initial Suspicion Centred On Family’s Meal
Food poisoning was initially suspected after investigators learnt that the family had consumed tea and noodles the previous night.
The post-mortem findings prompted doctors to preserve viscera samples from all five bodies for further analysis. Those samples have been sent for laboratory testing.
While the examinations showed signs of poisoning, the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed pending the test results.
Police Examine Events Leading To Deaths
The investigation now centres on the recording, the property dispute and the harassment allegations, police said.
Officers from Rabupura police station, which covers Nagla Shri Padam village, are examining the suspected suicide angle and the circumstances surrounding the poisoning.