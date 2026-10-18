A property dispute a voice note what we know about greater noida family deaths

A Property Dispute, A Voice Note: What We Know About Greater Noida Family Deaths

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 18 October 2026 1:03 pm

Mahesh, his wife Lalita and their three children were found dead at their home in Nagla Shri Padam village on Saturday. Post-mortem examinations showed signs of poisoning, but laboratory tests are awaited to establish the exact cause of death

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 18 October 2026 1:03 pm

Representative Image Photo: PTI