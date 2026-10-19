CISF Catches Man Fleeing Delhi Metro Screening; 155 Gm Gold Powder Found In Undergarment

CISF personnel caught a passenger attempting to flee screening at Jama Masjid Metro.
His backpack contained around 155 grams of gold powder concealed in an undergarment.
Narcotics officials examined the substance and ruled out the presence of drugs.
In an terrific chase, CISF personnel caught a passenger who tried to flee during baggage screening at Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro station on Saturday, leading to the recovery of around 155 grams of gold powder concealed in an undergarment inside his backpack, police said as reported by India Today.
The passenger, identified as Mohd Shuaib, ran towards the exit after a suspicious object appeared on the baggage scanner. Personnel intercepted him near the gate and searched his bag.
The substance was found inside a stitched section of the undergarment. Shuaib and his belongings were subsequently handed over to police.
Investigators initially suspected the material could be a narcotic or psychotropic substance. Narcotics officials examined it and ruled out that possibility. It was later identified as gold powder, police said.
Shuaib, who is from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, also provided an address in Kuala Lumpur. He told investigators that he worked in Malaysia’s textile sector and lived there with his Malaysian wife and their two children.
According to his account, he arrived in Delhi on October 16 carrying the substance and stayed at a hotel in the Jama Masjid area. He went to the Metro station the following day to travel to Lajpat Nagar.
Police said Customs authorities were contacted but declined to initiate action, stating that the matter fell outside their jurisdiction.
Shuaib could neither produce documents establishing ownership of the material nor satisfactorily explain why he was carrying it, police said. Proceedings were initiated against him under the Delhi Police Act at Supreme Court Metro police station.