CISF Catches Man Fleeing Delhi Metro Screening; 155 Gm Gold Powder Found In Undergarment

CISF’s Swift Response: Suspicious Person Apprehended While Attempting to Escape at Metro Station! Alert CISF personnel at Jama Masjid Metro Station of DMRC sprang into action when a passenger attempted to flee after a suspicious, dense object appeared on the XBIS screen during baggage screening. Demonstrating quick reflexes and effective coordination, CISF personnel immediately pursued and apprehended the fleeing passenger near the exit gate. Further examination of his belongings revealed an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in a stitched portion of his undergarment. The passenger, who claimed to be an NRI residing in Kuala Lumpur, along with his belongings, was handed over to the police for further investigation. The swift action and alertness of CISF personnel highlight their prompt response and commitment to ensuring metro security. #CISF #MetroSecurity #Vigilance #QuickResponse @HMOIndia @PIB_India @CISF_Delhimetro