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AISA Prez Neha Bora Detained As Delhi Police Move To Stop ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ March

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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AISA president Neha Bora was detained near Mandi House as protesters carrying the national flag tried to march towards Connaught Place

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AISA Prez Neha Bora Detained
AISA Prez Neha Bora Detained Photo: X | Neha Bora
Summary of this article

  • AISA president Neha Bora and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke were detained ahead of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest in Delhi.

  • Delhi Police stopped protesters at multiple locations as they attempted to march towards Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar.

  • NDMC shut Central Park on October 16 and 17, while security was tightened following the judicial remand of CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Delhi Police detained All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora and other protesters near Mandi House in New Delhi on Friday (October 16, 2026), as they attempted to march towards Connaught Place carrying the national flag to take part in the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ (Wave the Tricolour) protest.

Police personnel attempted to surround the protesters as they moved forward. Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained outside the Delhi residence where he was staying as he was leaving to join the proposed demonstration, as Outlook India reported earlier.

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Protesters Stopped At Multiple Locations

A group of protesters led by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) was also stopped at the Janpath-Tolstoy Marg crossing, which leads to Jantar Mantar.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police personnel visited Dipke and served him a notice directing him to refrain from any action that could prejudice the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, patients and others.

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‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place - Tribhuvan | Outlook
Security personnel keep a vigil ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at the Central Park in Connaught Place, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Delhi Police detained Neha Bora’s lookalike at RK Ashram while the AISA chief protested in Connaught Place. - X
AISA President Neha Bora Released At Narela Police Station, Belongings Missing - File Photo| Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

The police action came amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital ahead of the proposed demonstration. The protest call followed the remand of CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday (October 14), allegedly in connection with trespassing at Jantar Mantar.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced that Central Park would remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday (October 16-17), citing administrative reasons. Delhi Police also stepped up security arrangements in the area ahead of the proposed protest.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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