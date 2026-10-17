AISA president Neha Bora was released early Saturday after being taken into preventive custody ahead of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest march at Connaught Place.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was arrested and is due to be produced before a Special Executive Magistrate, with police citing provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
AISA alleged that Bora was moved between locations, denied timely access to lawyers and not provided with medicines, while Delhi Police said around 150 people were detained to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement.
All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was released early Saturday morning, while Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke will be produced before the SEM court, Delhi Police said.
Both were taken into preventive custody ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest march at Connaught Place here.
Bora was released after completing formalities related to her detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, while action was initiated against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), police said.
Neha Bora Alleges Denial Of Timely Legal Access
Dipke was subsequently arrested and will be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court later in the day, police sources said.
On Friday, Bora was detained at Mandi House, while Dipke was detained at Jhandewalan, as they were on their way to Connaught Place, police sources told PTI.
AISA claimed that after being detained, Bora was moved from one place to another across Delhi for five hours before being taken to RK Puram police station.
It alleged that lawyers reached RK Puram police station around midnight, but were not allowed to meet Bora.
It further claimed that police had not clarified when she would be released and were refusing to provide her medicines despite knowing she has been unwell for the past few days.
According to police, around 150 people had been detained to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement.
Security personnel cordoned off Central Park in Connaught Place, with Rapid Action Force personnel deployed inside and additional forces stationed in the area.
Protesters Demand Gyanesh Kumar’s Removal, SIR Halt
The demonstrations against Kumar have continued for days, with AISA, CJP and opposition groups accusing the Election Commission of irregularities in the SIR process. Protesters have demanded Kumar’s resignation or removal and called for the revision exercise to be halted, arguing that changes to electoral rolls could disenfranchise eligible voters. The Election Commission’s process and the protesters’ allegations have become the focus of a wider political dispute.
Delhi Police have described the detentions as preventive measures taken to maintain law and order during the demonstrations. Bora’s release marks the end of her detention in this episode, but her allegations about access to legal counsel and the conduct of officers add to the dispute over how the protests have been handled.