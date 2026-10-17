Protesters Demand Gyanesh Kumar’s Removal, SIR Halt

The demonstrations against Kumar have continued for days, with AISA, CJP and opposition groups accusing the Election Commission of irregularities in the SIR process. Protesters have demanded Kumar’s resignation or removal and called for the revision exercise to be halted, arguing that changes to electoral rolls could disenfranchise eligible voters. The Election Commission’s process and the protesters’ allegations have become the focus of a wider political dispute.