A.

It is amazing that we are being questioned about our actions. I ask everyone, will Indians be allowed to protest in other countries? If we are not allowed to go abroad and protest, then why is it that CJP members are allowed to instigate violence in India?

It is the responsibility of the government to act against these protesters who are spreading violence, falsehood and anarchy in the country. Since the government was not acting against the protesters, we decided to do it ourselves.

We are absolutely clear that all these cockroaches [CJP members] who speak against Sanatan Dharma, we will act against them. We will teach them a lesson and beat them up.