Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinky Bhaiya takes responsibility for attacks on CJP protesters in Delhi.
He defends violence against those he considers opposed to Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma.
Despite over 50 cases against him, he vows to continue his actions and defends the 2020 JNU attack.
The Hindu Raksha Dal chief Bhupendra Tomar aka Pinky Bhaiya tells Gyan Verma the organisation is prepared to use violence against those it considers hostile to India’s interests and Hindutva. The group has also taken responsibility for recent attacks captured on camera. Excerpts from the interview.
There are allegations that you were personally responsible for violence against protesters at Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place and parts of central Delhi.
Yes, absolutely. The allegations against us are correct, we take full responsibility for the violence. It happened because the members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) tried to vitiate the atmosphere in the country. During the first protest, supporters of CJP beat police personnel and those who had put tilak on their foreheads.
We will deal with these people who are resorting to violence, and we will set them straight. We take pride in our actions, and we will continue to do so.
Your supporters have argued that the protesters are working against the country. Do you have any proof?
It is amazing that we are being questioned about our actions. I ask everyone, will Indians be allowed to protest in other countries? If we are not allowed to go abroad and protest, then why is it that CJP members are allowed to instigate violence in India?
It is the responsibility of the government to act against these protesters who are spreading violence, falsehood and anarchy in the country. Since the government was not acting against the protesters, we decided to do it ourselves.
We are absolutely clear that all these cockroaches [CJP members] who speak against Sanatan Dharma, we will act against them. We will teach them a lesson and beat them up.
Why are you beating up people when the police are already acting against them?
Police are not doing their work properly. If the police were doing their job, then there was no need for Hindu Raksha Dal to interfere. During the protests in July this year, these protesters beat up the police, and it was the policemen who were running scared from the protesters.
The police are answerable to the Constitution of the country. We are not bound by anything, we only follow Sanatan Dharma.
The protesters have levelled allegations that your men are working for the BJP.
The BJP is doing its own political work, and we are doing our own work. We have nothing to do with the BJP. The focus of our work is Sanatan Dharma. If anybody speaks against Sanatan Dharma, then we will thrash them. Even if BJP members speak against Sanatan Dharma, then they would also be beaten up.
What was the need for Hindu Raksha Dal?
Earlier when people who are working for Hindutva acted against anyone, nobody supported them. The Hindu Raksha Dal was formed because if my worker acts against anyone to protect Sanatan Dharma, then we take full responsibility for the action. I personally take full responsibility. We will help our workers by helping them secure bail in court of law, we also pay for their personal and household expenses.
Don’t you fear the law? The Ghaziabad police have named you as a history-sheeter.
There are more than 50 cases against me, but I don’t care. How many Muslim countries are there in the world? How many countries follow Christianity? There is only one India for Hindus. Even if there are 5,000 cases against me, [I will continue] to protect this country. I will not allow Ghazwa-e-Hind [conquest of India by Muslims] to succeed.
What is your view of Hindutva?
I believe that Hindutva is an ideology but Sanatan Dharma is a way of life. I believe that the entire universe follows Sanatan Dharma. There are other religions in the world but Sanatan Dharma is a way of living your life. I believe that Hindutva should have spread across the world but when the Mughals came to India, they destroyed our education system and the gurukuls. The Mughals broke our temples and built madrasas in the country.
Now, it is our duty to ensure that our followers and workers understand the importance of Hindutva and follow it fanatically.
Why are you called Pinky Bhaiya?
My mother named me Pinky because I was very fair as a child. As I grew up, everyone started calling me Pinky so now it is my name. My [real] name is Bhupendra Tomar but my family and friends call me Pinky. I know people make fun of my name on social media.
You took responsibility for attacking students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2020. Why is violence the only option for you?
It is important for us to understand that the communists, people of Left ideology, people who try to protect terrorists and people of jihadi mentality are not scared of anything. These people have come together to vitiate the atmosphere in the country. If these people were so scared, do you think they would have been able to organise a protest like this in Delhi?
It is only now when we acted against them that these people were running away. The government did its job, the police also performed their duty but it was only the Hindu Raksha Dal that was able to beat up these protesters and teach them a lesson. I take full responsibility.
This is exactly what we did in JNU also. People used to be very worried about JNU but after [our] action in JNU, now people of JNU are scared of Hindu Raksha Dal. The people of JNU were trying to divide the country and Hindus on the basis of caste but we stopped them.