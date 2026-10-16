More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed in Connaught Place and central Delhi on Friday
Police may allow only a select few protesters to march at a suitable place
The CJP protest is aimed at demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation
Delhi Police will put more than 6,000 personnel on duty in and around Connaught Place and central Delhi on Friday before the Cockroach Janta Party’s planned “Lehra Do Tiranga” protest.
Officers have also said a “select few people” could be allowed to march at a “suitable place”. That local force will come on top of about 26,000 Central Armed Police Forces personnel already in the Capital over the past week, lifting the likely security strength in central Delhi to about 32,000.
The security build-up comes as the CJP pushes its protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. During the October 10 protest, police had deployed around 5,000 personnel in New Delhi district, which includes Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Central Park, nearby metro stations, Jantar Mantar and Palika Bazaar.
Police and civic authorities have also tightened access around the proposed protest site. Officials have held back permission for a large march, but have left open the option of allowing a smaller group to assemble elsewhere.
Arrests Triggered Crackdown
The latest clampdown followed arrests earlier this week. CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke announced the flag march after co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested on Tuesday morning.
A court sent Das and Ranka to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday. Police detained them on Tuesday along with CJP national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde and 11 others after they scaled a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had been de-notified as a protest site.
Police later said they had been placed under preventive arrest. On Wednesday, after they were produced before a special executive magistrate, Shinde and the 11 others were released, while Das and Ranka were sent to judicial custody.
March Plans And Restrictions
The ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march is scheduled for 5 pm on October 16. Dipke, student organisations, activists and the Aam Aadmi Party are expected to join it.
Neha Yadav, deputy commissioner of police and public relations officer, said police had not granted permission for a large march and that prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were in force in Connaught Place and nearby areas. “The CJP has issued an appeal for a march at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5pm with a national flag. The Aam Aadmi Party has also urged its supporters and the public to join this protest and attend in large numbers,” Yadav told Hindustan Times.
“Given the current security situation, a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the BNSS is already in effect in Connaught Place and surrounding areas. NDMC has informed the Delhi Police that Central Park will remain closed on October 16 and 17,” she said. NDMC has informed police that Central Park will stay shut on October 16 and 17.
Security And Business Concerns
Police are widening the cordon. NDMC has asked for security arrangements to stop unauthorised entry into Central Park.
Trade and market associations in and around Connaught Place have also submitted written requests seeking protection for their shops and establishments. “Various trade and market associations in and around CP have given us in writing, seeking protection for their shops and establishments,” Yadav said.
“We appeal to everyone not to join any such gathering which violates the BNSS guideline or affects peace. Action will be taken against offenders. We are ready to give permission to a select few protesters for a flag march at some other spot,” she said. She added that traders had raised concerns over the effect of such gatherings on business.
Senior police officers said around 220 CAPF companies, or about 26,000 personnel, were already stationed in central Delhi and other key areas. One officer said the mobilisation was among the largest in the Capital since the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.
“Out of the 220 companies, 30 companies will work in each shift. There will be three shifts during the day. They will be deployed in New Delhi, surrounding districts, borders and other important areas. If the crowd swells during the night and we need more security, we will increase the strength to 60 companies in one shift,” the officer said.
Police have also installed more than 10 CCTV cameras around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk ahead of the proposed march. Another officer said the cameras were meant to record the gathering and preserve evidence in case of violations or untoward incidents, with the crowd expected to be between 30,000 and 50,000 people.
By Thursday evening, dozens of barricades had been placed along roads near Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg. No roads had been blocked as of Thursday evening.
Connaught Place poses a separate challenge. A second officer said it was not part of the October 10 protest and draws heavy footfall on Fridays as a busy commercial hub. The officer said its many approach roads and lanes would make it hard to secure the area without disrupting public movement. Police were also calling in personnel from other districts to reinforce the deployment.