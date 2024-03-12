National

Namaz Incident: Hindu Raksha Dal Protests Outside Delhi Police Headquarters Over SI’s Suspension

Several members of the right-wing outfit chanted ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ during the protest.

PTI
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Hindu Raksha Dal members staged a protest outside Delhi Police headquarters Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Hindu Raksha Dal members on Tuesday staged a protest outside Delhi Police headquarters over the suspension of a sub-inspector who allegedly kicked a few people offering ‘namaz’ on a road in Inderlok area.

Sub-inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar shoved and kicked a few people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi’s Inderlok on March 8, leading to a protest by hundreds of locals against the force, and suspension of the accused with immediate effect.

"If they have rights to offer namaz on roads, we have rights too to chant Hanuman Chalisa on the roads as well. Our main demand is to bring the sub-inspector back on duty and to cancel his suspension orders," a Hindu Raksha Dal leader told PTI.

Police along with paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order situation. Delhi Police has closed the route leading to the police headquarters for the protesters by barricading the road.

A video surfaced on social media where Tomar is seen trying to disperse a few men praying on the road near a mosque and in what seems like a sudden burst of rage, he starts shoving and kicking some of them.

