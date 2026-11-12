Kusal Mendis Makes History In Rawalpindi, Achieves First-Of-Its-Kind Feat For Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis becomes the first Sri Lankan to score a century on his Test captaincy debut
The Sri Lankan skipper registers his 11th Test hundred with an unbeaten 117 against Pakistan
Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva share a record-breaking 249-run partnership in Rawalpindi
Sri Lankan cricket witnessed a historic moment as Kusal Mendis made a sensational start to his Test captaincy career with a magnificent century against Pakistan in the first Test at Rawalpindi. The right-handed batter became the first Sri Lankan cricketer to score a hundred in his maiden Test appearance as captain, adding another remarkable chapter to his international career.
Mendis achieved the milestone on Day 3 of the opening Test on November 11, 2026, as Sri Lanka fought back strongly after Pakistan posted 434/9 declared in their first innings. The visitors had lost three wickets for 114 runs when play resumed, but Mendis and his teammates ensured that Pakistan's bowlers had a challenging day.
Kusal Mendis Slams 11th Test Century Against Pakistan
Mendis joined Dhananjaya de Silva at the crease after Kamindu Mendis departed for a valuable 58. The Sri Lankan captain displayed excellent composure and attacking intent, bringing up his century off 152 deliveries.
He remained unbeaten on 117 from 188 balls at stumps, striking 10 boundaries and four sixes. It was his 11th Test century and a particularly special one, considering it came in his first innings after taking over the leadership responsibilities.
With this achievement, Mendis also became the 37th cricketer overall to register a century in his first Test as captain. He is only the second player to score a hundred against Pakistan in his maiden Test as skipper, following England's Andrew Strauss, who scored 128 at Lord's in 2006.
Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva Put Pakistan Under Pressure
Mendis received excellent support from former captain Dhananjaya de Silva, who also produced a remarkable century. The duo stitched together an unbeaten 249-run partnership for the fifth wicket, taking Sri Lanka to 404/4 at the end of Day 3.
De Silva remained unbeaten on 167, while Sri Lanka finished just 30 runs behind Pakistan's first-innings total.
Their partnership surpassed the previous Sri Lankan fifth-wicket record against Pakistan of 207 runs, shared by Thilan Samaraweera and Tillakaratne Dilshan in Lahore in 2009.
Kusal Mendis Takes Over Sri Lanka Test Captaincy
Mendis was appointed Sri Lanka's new Test captain on October 8, 2026, following Dhananjaya de Silva's decision to step down from the position. The Pakistan series marked his first assignment in the longest format as captain.
Already leading Sri Lanka in ODIs and T20Is, Mendis has now made an emphatic statement in Test cricket. His historic century has provided the perfect beginning to his leadership journey, while Sri Lanka will look to capitalise on their strong position in the remainder of the contest.