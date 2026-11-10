Yadav’s remarks came in response to a television interview in which Adityanath claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters whose names appeared on Uttar Pradesh’s panchayat electoral rolls were missing from the Election Commission’s rolls. He also claimed that the number of Muslim voters had increased by 1.65 per cent after the SIR. Sharing a clip of the interview on X, the SP chief challenged the chief minister to repost an earlier statement from his official social media account if he genuinely believed that 1.27 crore votes had been deleted.