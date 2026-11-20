Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s mother has died at the age of 91 in Pauri, Uttarakhand.
The news concerns the death of Savitri Devi, Yogi Adityanath’s mother.
Her death was reported from Uttarakhand’s Pauri district.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, died on Friday at the family's ancestral home in Panchur village in Pauri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand. She was 91. Her son Mahendra told the media that she had been experiencing breathing difficulties and died at around 11:50 am.
Savitri Devi lived in Panchur, where Adityanath was born as Ajay Singh Bisht on June 5, 1972. Adityanath left home in 1994 to become a monk and a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath at the Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Since then, his interactions with his family have been infrequent.
In May 2022, Adityanath visited his ancestral village for the first time in nearly five years. He met his mother and other family members and stayed overnight at the family home. It was reportedly the first time in nearly 30 years that he had spent a night there. A photograph shared by Adityanath showed him touching his mother's feet and seeking her blessings. He captioned it "Ma".
In June 2024, Adityanath visited Savitri Devi at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, where she had been admitted to the geriatric ward with age-related health complications. She had also been admitted to the hospital earlier that month for an eye infection. The chief minister spent around 20 minutes with her and spoke to doctors about her health.
His father, Anand Singh Bisht, died at AIIMS Delhi on April 20, 2020, aged 89, after a prolonged illness. In a statement following his death, Adityanath said, "I wanted to visit him in his last moments but couldn’t do so because I was involved in planning the fight against coronavirus." He also said he would not be able to attend the last rites because of the lockdown and asked his mother and other family members to ensure that as few people as possible attended.