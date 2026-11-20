His father, Anand Singh Bisht, died at AIIMS Delhi on April 20, 2020, aged 89, after a prolonged illness. In a statement following his death, Adityanath said, "I wanted to visit him in his last moments but couldn’t do so because I was involved in planning the fight against coronavirus." He also said he would not be able to attend the last rites because of the lockdown and asked his mother and other family members to ensure that as few people as possible attended.