Yogi Adityanath Dismisses Diwali Pollution Concerns, Invokes Corruption To Question Critics

Yogi Adityanath says pollution caused by Diwali celebrations will eventually subside.
The Uttar Pradesh chief minister defends the government's decision not to restrict firecrackers.
Adityanath questions why alleged corruption within the system does not attract similar scrutiny.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday brushed aside concerns over pollution following Diwali, defending the use of firecrackers and questioning why those raising the issue did not hold people responsible for corruption accountable.
"Some people are saying that pollution has increased because of Diwali. So what if it has increased? It will subside as well. Why are you worried?" he said.
"Those who have polluted the entire system through their corrupt deeds are not questioned. But if the public bursts firecrackers and celebrates with fireworks for one day, suddenly pollution becomes an issue," he added, according to PTI.
Defending the celebrations, Adityanath said people were right to mark Diwali with fireworks and enthusiasm.
"People celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm and burst plenty of firecrackers. We had said that we would not impose any restrictions. Let people burst firecrackers and celebrate," the CM said.