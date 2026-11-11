Yogi Adityanath Dismisses Diwali Pollution Concerns, Invokes Corruption To Question Critics

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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The Uttar Pradesh chief minister says Diwali-related pollution will subside and questions why corruption within the system does not attract similar scrutiny.

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Yogi Adityanath says pollution caused by Diwali celebrations will eventually subside. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Summary of this article

  • Yogi Adityanath says pollution caused by Diwali celebrations will eventually subside.

  • The Uttar Pradesh chief minister defends the government's decision not to restrict firecrackers.

  • Adityanath questions why alleged corruption within the system does not attract similar scrutiny.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday brushed aside concerns over pollution following Diwali, defending the use of firecrackers and questioning why those raising the issue did not hold people responsible for corruption accountable.

Speaking at a government programme in Lucknow, Adityanath said the pollution would eventually subside and questioned why people were concerned about it. He also defended the government's decision not to impose restrictions on firecrackers during Diwali, PTI reported.

"Some people are saying that pollution has increased because of Diwali. So what if it has increased? It will subside as well. Why are you worried?" he said.

"Those who have polluted the entire system through their corrupt deeds are not questioned. But if the public bursts firecrackers and celebrates with fireworks for one day, suddenly pollution becomes an issue," he added, according to PTI.

Defending the celebrations, Adityanath said people were right to mark Diwali with fireworks and enthusiasm.

"People celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm and burst plenty of firecrackers. We had said that we would not impose any restrictions. Let people burst firecrackers and celebrate," the CM said.

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Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath - PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - PTI
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath - null

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