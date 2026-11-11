Messages and memories

The tribute drew many condolence messages from users. One commented, "Iconic & for all the right reasons" while another wrote, "Deepest condolences, Ranveer. ❤️ I know how incredibly special your bond with your grandfather was and how much he meant to you. Losing someone so close to your heart is never easy, no matter how long and beautiful a life they have lived. I’m sure it must be incredibly emotional to say goodbye, especially knowing that he got to witness your beautiful journey (sic)."