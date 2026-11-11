Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, died at 96 on Diwali.
The family confirmed the death through cousin Saumya Hingorani Thackeray’s emotional tribute.
Saumya shared photographs and videos, describing Dr Hingorani’s final moments as peaceful.
Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, passed away at the age of 96. The family confirmed that he passed away on Diwali during Lakshmi Puja. The news was shared by Singh’s cousin, Saumya Hingorani Thackeray, in an emotional social media post.
Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather death
Taking to her Instagram handle, Saumya shared pics and clips from their years together while recalling his life and the moments they spent as a family.
Saumya, in her tribute, wrote, "My Dadu, Dr Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn’t have picked a more auspicious time – the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja (sic)."
She called him the "best Dadu in the world" and wrote, "96 years young. A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned (sic)."
"I bet the two of them are in their chairs sipping on a crisp whiskey, enjoying watching us together," she wrote and ended the note with, "Save a scoop of ice cream for me. Until we dance again. Hari Om (sic)."
Messages and memories
The tribute drew many condolence messages from users. One commented, "Iconic & for all the right reasons" while another wrote, "Deepest condolences, Ranveer. ❤️ I know how incredibly special your bond with your grandfather was and how much he meant to you. Losing someone so close to your heart is never easy, no matter how long and beautiful a life they have lived. I’m sure it must be incredibly emotional to say goodbye, especially knowing that he got to witness your beautiful journey (sic)."
Dr Hingorani's death has also brought back earlier glimpses of Singh’s bond with his grandfather. In August 2020, the Dhurandhar actor posted a photo of Dr Hingorani in a Gucci cap, oversized sunglasses and a gold chain, and captioned it, "Nana-G." In 2023, during the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dr Hingorani also appeared in videos dancing to "Jhumka Gira Re" and wearing a "team Rocky" T-shirt.
Ranveer Singh has not issued any statement yet.