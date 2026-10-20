Dil Raju accidentally called Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh while praising the Ramayana star.
The distributor quickly corrected himself during the Hyderabad event for the film Ramayana.
Social media users shared jokes and criticism after the viral name mix-up.
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is among the most anticipated upcoming Indian films. At a grand event in Hyderabad, distributor Dil Raju accidentally called Ranbir Kapoor by the name of Ranveer Singh while praising the actor. He quickly corrected himself, but the moment caught the audience’s attention and soon became a talking point on social media.
Dil Raju mixes up Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh
During his speech, Dil Raju explained that Karan Johar would distribute Ramayana in North India, Sony Pictures would handle Hollywood and his company would distribute the film in Telugu-speaking states. He also said it would be the third Ranbir Kapoor-starrer he had distributed in the region, after Brahmastra and Animal.
While praising the actor, Dil Raju said, "We seen all his films, one of the best actors, the best hero is Ranveer Singh garu, sorry, Ranbir Kapoor Garu."
The camera then turned towards Ranbir Kapoor, who maintained a straight face and showed little reaction. The clip circulated online, with viewers sharing jokes about the name mix-up.
Internet reacts to the Ramayana event moment
The incident prompted a range of reactions from social media users. One commenter wrote, "Dil Raju Garu you are right, Ranveer Singh is the best actor." Another commented, "This is embarassing." A third user said, "It's an honest mistake but I can't stop laughing." Another wrote, "He didn't have to say so much truth."
Some Ranbir Kapoor fans were less amused. One user wrote, "A little advice to the makers: Never hand over the mic to someone who isn’t well-rehearsed, especially when there’s no teleprompter in place."
The event was attended by producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey.
About Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Yash plays Ravana, Ravi Dubey is Lakshman and Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman. The film features music by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, with the second instalment planned for Diwali 2027.