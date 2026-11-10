Salman Khan’s Matrubhumi trailer revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
Chitrangada Singh’s base-camp sequence raises questions about military authenticity.
Apoorva Lakhia’s war drama features Salman as a 16 Bihar Regiment soldier.
The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is finally out, offering a glimpse of the actor as an Indian Army officer from the 16 Bihar Regiment. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war drama is inspired by the 2020 India-China clash in the Galwan Valley. Formerly titled Battle of Galwan, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh and features late actor Prashant Tamang.
However, despite drawing on a significant chapter in recent military history, the trailer's exaggerated treatment of the conflict makes it difficult to take seriously.
Salman Khan’s familiar persona takes over
The biggest problem is Salman Khan himself. His character looks less like a soldier serving in the Indian Army and more like Chulbul Pandey wearing an army uniform. The swagger, familiar mannerisms and larger-than-life presentation might work in a commercial action entertainer, but they feel misplaced in a film inspired by the sacrifices of real soldiers.
The depiction of the border confrontation is equally difficult to take seriously. The trailer's version of the Galwan clash feels like a rank parody of a military skirmish, with both Indian and Chinese armed forces likely to find the portrayal embarrassing. Instead of conveying the tension and harsh realities of a confrontation at the border, the film appears to turn the episode into a theatrical action sequence.
Chitrangada Singh’s role raises questions
Chitrangada Singh’s presence introduces another puzzling element. At one point, her character appears to arrive at the base camp and DJ. It is difficult to understand what purpose this sequence serves or, more importantly, in what world the Army would allow such an arrangement at a military base. The attempt to add a lighter, entertaining family angle only makes the film’s understanding of military life seem more questionable.
There is room for creative interpretation in cinema, but a film inspired by real soldiers and a real conflict carries a responsibility towards the people whose lives it draws from. The least we owe our armed forces is a serious and respectful portrayal of their service and the difficult conditions they endure to secure our freedoms.
Calling Matrubhumi a war film may be technically correct, but the trailer makes it look like nothing short of a cinematic war crime. It also raises an uncomfortable question about whether creative freedom is being used as an excuse for careless representation.
Previously titled Battle of Galwan, the film also stars Jain Shah and Abhishri Sen. Salman has produced it under Salman Khan Films. The music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, Ravi Basrur and Ayan Lal. Matrubhumi is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on December 4, 2026.