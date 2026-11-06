Salman Khan Rubbishes Govt Pressure on Maatrubhumi As Nonsense, Denies Negative Arc

When a reporter questioned whether the movie was anti-China, Salman responded, “I just wanted a film which is man on man, that’s all. Yes, there are Chinese and us in it, which created the perception that it would ruin our relationship. I don’t believe that Salman Khan has made a film here, be it for, against, or anything. I don’t think the Chinese will now say, Salman Khan has made this film; let’s attack them. If Jackie Chan makes a film, I don’t think our army would attack them for it.”