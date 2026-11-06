Salman Khan Rubbishes Govt Pressure on Maatrubhumi As Nonsense, Denies Negative Arc

Salman Khan's next, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, releases on December 4.
The new date comes after several delays.
It was earlier called Battle of Galwan.
Salman Khan quelled rumors of government interference as blatant nonsense at the Mumbai trailer launch of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, denying that sensitivity over China incited any edits or delays.
He clarified to the media, “So, this narrative that we are going against China, and our government has put pressure on us to change its script, and rewrite it, all this is nonsense. It's not true at all. We have made a film on soldiers, their families, and what they go through, what the soldiers from both sides go through. So, there are no negative forces in this”.
“These are just circumstances. Circumstances are negative. And how these soldiers, their nation comes first. They like each other, but then when a situation comes, the nation comes first. And both the sides are trying to solve this”, Khan insisted at the press conference during the trailer launch.
Salman Khan Dismisses Anti-China Bias In Maatrubhumi
He did, however, concede that director Apoorva Lakhia initially envisioned a different concept for the project. “Our director had a different version at first…,” he shared, pausing awkwardly while nodding. As his co-stars chuckled and the director agreed, he just added, “There was,” offering no further detail.
Salman clarified that Maatrubhumi is not a biopic; rather, it was merely inspired by something his father, Salim Khan, once said to him: “In war, a bullet reaches its target; it reaches the mother’s heart.”
When a reporter questioned whether the movie was anti-China, Salman responded, “I just wanted a film which is man on man, that’s all. Yes, there are Chinese and us in it, which created the perception that it would ruin our relationship. I don’t believe that Salman Khan has made a film here, be it for, against, or anything. I don’t think the Chinese will now say, Salman Khan has made this film; let’s attack them. If Jackie Chan makes a film, I don’t think our army would attack them for it.”
Shifts From Battle of Galwan
Produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed earlier this year. Originally based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film reportedly ditched all references to China after reshoots. The film was supposed to release in in April but got delayed owing to these revisions.
The project was initially announced in July 2025 under the older title. It is said that its pre-production activities got underway in 2024.
In March 2026, the makers renamed it Maatrubhumi, giving the film a fresh identity before its release.