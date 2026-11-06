The source said, “Recently, the film not only got the No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Defence, but also secured the CBFC certificate. While Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha will hit the screens on December 4 and Shah Rukh Khan’s King on December 24, there is a string of Hollywood releases that month. Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three have booked December 17 and 18 slots respectively, while Jumanji: Open World will arrive on December 25. So, Salman Khan Films is aiming for the December 11 window.”