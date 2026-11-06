Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi reportedly secures CBFC clearance after months of delays.
Apoorva Lakhia's war drama receives Ministry of Defence NOC and certification.
Maatrubhumi eyes December 11 release ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's King.
Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi is finally moving closer to its theatrical release after months of uncertainty. The war drama, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, has reportedly received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Its trailer is expected to be unveiled on Friday, November 6, with Salman likely to announce the film's release date.
The film, which was initially planned as an Eid 2026 release, has faced several delays involving its certification, reshoots and visual effects. It is now expected to arrive in theatres in December, ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated King.
Maatrubhumi gets CBFC clearance after delays
According to a trade source quoted by mid-day, the film has secured its CBFC certificate after receiving a No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Defence.
The source said, “Recently, the film not only got the No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Defence, but also secured the CBFC certificate. While Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha will hit the screens on December 4 and Shah Rukh Khan’s King on December 24, there is a string of Hollywood releases that month. Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three have booked December 17 and 18 slots respectively, while Jumanji: Open World will arrive on December 25. So, Salman Khan Films is aiming for the December 11 window.”
Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film was intended to portray the 2020 India-China clash in the Galwan Valley. It was renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace in March 2026. Reports at the time suggested that portions had been reshot and the narrative revised amid improving relations between India and China.
Salman Khan's war film eyes December release
The trade source also attributed the delay to the film's extensive VFX work, which reportedly continued until November. Salman was said to have remained committed to presenting the project as an anti-war film without excessive violence.
The source added, “The film was also taking time as the VFX work went on till this month. While Salman and his team had to creatively sacrifice certain elements in the narrative, he was clear from day one that it would be an anti-war movie and show China in a good light. Salman was also certain that he didn’t want to depict too much violence.”
The makers are reportedly targeting December 11, placing Maatrubhumi between Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha on December 4 and Shah Rukh Khan's King on December 24. The release date is expected to be officially announced alongside the trailer.