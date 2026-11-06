Shehzad Poonawalla Beats Priyanka Choudhary To Win Rise & Fall 2, Vows Prize Money To Flood Relief

Shehzad Poonawalla has won Rise & Fall Season 2.
Priyanka Choudhary and Gautam Gulati garnered the second and third positions.
Second season of the Prime Video show began airing on September 26.
Shehzad Poonawalla won Prime Video's Rise & Fall Season 2, hosted by Virender Sehwag, securing the trophy and ₹35 lakh prize money after the six-week run. Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as first runner-up, with Gautam Gulati placing third. After weathering a slew of odds throughout six weeks, Shehzad was judged as the victor of Rise And Fall 2.
The grand finale opened with high-energy performances from the Top 6 and a brief reunion with ex-contestants before Niharika Tiwari was eliminated in the Fortune Floor Pyramid challenge. Harsh Gujral’s comedy and family appearances added humor and emotion to the night. After Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker were knocked out at the Tower stage, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati, and Shehzad Poonawalla advanced to the final round.
Following a deadlock vote among the Top 3, the eliminated contestants cast the decisive votes, crowning Shehzad Poonawalla as the winner of Rise and Fall Season 2, with Priyanka taking first runner-up and Gautam finishing third.
Bhasker came fourth. Karan Patel trailed at the fifth position.
Shehzad On His Grand Win
Speaking on the win, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Winning Rise and Fall Season 2 is a feeling I can't put into words. This journey wasn't easy — from the highs of the Tower to the uncertainty of the Basement, I had to constantly adapt and push through, even when things weren't going my way. There were moments of doubt, but deep down, I always believed I could make it. Standing here with the trophy, that belief has become reality. This victory is proof of what determination and resilience can do."
He further added, "I'm proud of every decision I made and the person I remained through the highs and lows. The bonds I formed, the laughs, the competition — those memories go far beyond this show. I'm going home with a trophy, unforgettable memories, and the satisfaction of knowing I gave it absolutely everything. I would also like to thank the makers of the show, MX Player by Prime Video and Banijay Asia for pulling off this show so beautifully and giving me an opportunity on this platform. This is a moment I'll cherish."
Apart from the shining golden trophy, Shehzad also won prize money of ₹35 lakh, which he said he would donate towards relief efforts for those affected by the floods in Bihar and Assam.