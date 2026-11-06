Shehzad Poonawalla Beats Priyanka Choudhary To Win Rise & Fall 2, Vows Prize Money To Flood Relief

Summary of this article

The grand finale opened with high-energy performances from the Top 6 and a brief reunion with ex-contestants before Niharika Tiwari was eliminated in the Fortune Floor Pyramid challenge. Harsh Gujral’s comedy and family appearances added humor and emotion to the night. After Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker were knocked out at the Tower stage, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati, and Shehzad Poonawalla advanced to the final round.

Following a deadlock vote among the Top 3, the eliminated contestants cast the decisive votes, crowning Shehzad Poonawalla as the winner of Rise and Fall Season 2, with Priyanka taking first runner-up and Gautam finishing third.

Bhasker came fourth. Karan Patel trailed at the fifth position.