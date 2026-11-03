Swara Bhasker Calls Out Shehzad Poonawalla’s Trolling On Rise & Fall 2

The confrontation capped off a chaotic episode featuring host Virender Sehwag’s surprise triple eviction and Manish Kashyap's crowning as ‘King of the Basement.’ Shehzad banished Manish and Sonam Malik to the Basement based on Gautam’s rankings. Sonam took swipes at Gautam for the betrayal, though he insisted the move prioritized the Penthouse Rulers' strategy. Attempts by the Rulers to soften the Workers' treatment of Sonam backfired, only deepening the Basement crew's distrust. Sehwag later turned up the heat, grilling Gautam, Priyanka, and Shehzad over their gameplay, alliances, and bitter rivalries.