Swara Bhasker Calls Out Shehzad Poonawalla’s Trolling On Rise & Fall 2

Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla had a face-off on Rise & Fall.
Bhasker invoked the years of trolling the former BJP spokesperson had levied on her.
Rise & Fall Season 2 streams daily on Prime Video.
Swara Bhasker finally settled an eight-year score with Shehzad Poonawalla on Rise & Fall Season 2, confronting the former BJP spokesperson over his alleged history of online trolling. Proving their rift transcended basic reality TV strategy, Swara called out Shehzad’s refusal to save her, questioning his game plan in the tower and his alliance with Gautam Gulati despite her past support.
Even as Karan Patel cautioned that the move could prove fatal to his game, Shehzad stood firm, defending it as a calculated risk. Sparks flew further when Swara publicly thanked Gautam for taking a tough stand, prompting Shehzad to interject and claim credit for keeping her in the game.
Swara-Shehzad Clash
The argument rose when Swara thanked Gautam for making a tough call, prompting Shehzad to interject and claim credit for helping save her. Swara shut him down immediately: “Can you relax? I am not talking to you.”
When Shehzad urged her on the reality show to keep others out of their dispute and brought up her vote for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara hit back, “Why should I listen to you?” before cutting deeper: “You have trolled me for eight years.”
Though Shehzad seemed poised to apologize, Swara refused to back down or drop the issue.
The confrontation capped off a chaotic episode featuring host Virender Sehwag’s surprise triple eviction and Manish Kashyap's crowning as ‘King of the Basement.’ Shehzad banished Manish and Sonam Malik to the Basement based on Gautam’s rankings. Sonam took swipes at Gautam for the betrayal, though he insisted the move prioritized the Penthouse Rulers' strategy. Attempts by the Rulers to soften the Workers' treatment of Sonam backfired, only deepening the Basement crew's distrust. Sehwag later turned up the heat, grilling Gautam, Priyanka, and Shehzad over their gameplay, alliances, and bitter rivalries.
Addressing her dynamic with Shehzad, Swara also clarified that while she backed him, he was finally responsible for his own battles, noting she often employed mind games when dealing with housemates.
Tensions accelerated when Shehzad labeled Priyanka a ‘vamp’ during a debate over Gautam’s past comments on female actors. Host Virender Sehwag immediately intervened, demanding he withdraw the insult. Though Shehzad attempted to justify his language, Sehwag pressed him on the issue.
Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise & Fall Season 2 streams daily on Prime Video at 12 PM with Sehwag at the helm.