Armaan Malik said the response to Mangal Rang is part of artistic interpretation and that the team focused on devotion in the scene.
The song from Ramayana drew online debate after some listeners felt its Sufi qawwali texture did not suit a film based on the Hindu epic.
Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have crooned the Hindi version.
Mangal Rang, the song from the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana, triggered an online debate after some listeners said its Sufi qawwali texture felt ill-suited to a film based on the Hindu epic. Some listeners also compared it with AR Rahman’s earlier track Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar. Armaan Malik, who has sung the Kannada version of the song, has reacted to the debate and strongly come out in its support.
Armaan Malik reacts to Ramayana song controversy
Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal crooned the Hindi version, while Armaan Malik lent his voice for the Kannada version, Mangala Sangama, with Bela Shende. In an interview with News18, Armaan said listeners will always hear music differently and added that the team wanted the sequence to carry love and divinity.
He said, “The entire music team was completely united in one single goal to ensure the sonic experience reflected the pure love and divinity portrayed onscreen by Ranbir (Kapoor) and Sai Pallavi. How a listener interprets the music is always going to be subjective and that’s the nature of art. But as an artist, my only focus was the deep devotion of the moment and ensuring we delivered that with the utmost respect.”
Says his dream fulfilled
Armaan had spoken earlier about wanting to sing for Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. Mangala Sangama has now turned one of those wishes into reality.
He called it a “huge personal milestone” for getting a chance to sing for Ranbir, adding, “We all grow up watching certain icons define cinematic romance and emotion, and Ranbir has undoubtedly been that figure for my generation. What makes this even more special is the journey behind it.”
Ramayana cast and release date
Nitesh Tiwari has directed Ramayana with Namit Malhotra and Yash as the producers. Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Vivek Oberoi, among others, are also part of the cast.
Oscar-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer collaborated on the music. The epic drama is set for a grand theatrical release on November 5.