Judi Jodi features five language versions celebrating Rama and Sita’s wedding.
AR Rahman composes the song, with Kumar Vishwas writing lyrics across versions.
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi lead Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, releasing November 5.
The makers of Ramayana have released a new song, Judi Jodi, celebrating the eternal bond between Lord Rama and Maa Sita. Released on Karwa Chauth, the track features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, bringing their love story to the screen through music and poetry.
Composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas, the song is available on the official YouTube channels of World of Ramayana and T-Series. It can also be streamed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Ramayana new song Judi Jodi celebrates Rama and Sita’s love
Set against the backdrop of Rama and Sita’s wedding, Judi Jodi focuses on the devotion, trust and companionship at the heart of their relationship. Its release on Karwa Chauth, a festival associated with married couples, adds significance to the song’s theme.
The makers announced the release on social media with the caption: “Celebrate this Karwa Chauth with a love that is eternal and a bond that is divine. Judi Jodi, song out now.”
AR Rahman composes Judi Jodi in five languages
Each language version features a different vocalist. Shreya Ghoshal sings the Hindi version, Heer performs the Tamil track, Sireesha Bhagavatula lends her voice to the Telugu version, Amritha Suressh sings in Malayalam and Pooja Vaidyanath performs the Kannada version.
Kumar Vishwas has written the lyrics for all five versions. Karthik Netha adapted the Tamil lyrics, Rakendu Mouli worked on the Telugu version, Vinayak Sasikumar adapted the Malayalam lyrics and Karthik Saragur handled the Kannada version.
Ramayana cast and release date
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part epic.
The first part will release in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, with the second instalment planned for Diwali 2027. The films will release in five languages, with Sony Pictures handling international distribution outside India.