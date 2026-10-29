Sacred Epics, Mega Budgets : The High-Stakes Gamble For Indian Mythological Cinema

Adipurush (2023)

The biggest blunder has been Om Raut’s Adipurush, an ambitious retelling of the Ramayana. Pulling off a staggering budget estimated between ₹500 crore to ₹700 crore, the film was primed to be a massive spectacle, starring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Upon its release in June 2023, the production was met with immense backlash. Critics and audiences alike trolled the film's amateurish visual effects, pointing out that the heavily digitized environments looked more like low-tier video games than an epic cinematic universe. The dialogues were slammed, which many viewers felt was overly colloquial, crude, and disrespectful to the solemnity of the source material.