Namit Malhotra Recalls Losing 90% Of His Wealth In 2008, Calls Ramayana LA Premiere His 'Oscar' Moment

"In my pursuit of building a global company and connecting the East and the West, I set foot in LA in 2007 and haven’t looked back since. An immigrant who lost 90 per cent of his wealth during the fun times in 2008, as I am sure some of you may remember, to bounce back today and be able to bring the biggest independent production in the world, I can’t even tell you what it feels like to stand here today and say this," he added.