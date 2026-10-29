Ramayana records ₹15.56 crore in India advance bookings ahead of release.
Premium formats contribute ₹4.14 crore, led by Hindi IMAX 3D screenings.
Overseas advance sales reach $2.58 million, with North America leading collections.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, has recorded ₹15.56 crore in India advance bookings for its opening day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The figure falls to ₹12.77 crore after seats blocked by cinemas are excluded, offering an early indication of interest in one of Indian cinema’s most anticipated mythological films.
The film has sold approximately 2.97 lakh tickets across 6,382 shows in 673 cinemas spanning 191 cities. Advance sales opened on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra, and have grown steadily since then.
Ramayana advance booking collection: Hindi leads ticket sales
Hindi screenings account for ₹13.06 crore, or around 84% of domestic advance bookings. Kannada shows have contributed ₹2.04 crore, while Telugu bookings stand at ₹46.38 lakh.
Maharashtra leads state-wise collections with ₹3.14 crore, closely followed by Karnataka at ₹3.06 crore. Delhi has recorded ₹2.87 crore. Among cities, the National Capital Region leads with ₹2.87 crore, followed by Bengaluru at ₹2.45 crore and Mumbai at ₹2.16 crore.
Occupancy, however, varies across markets. Telangana has recorded 66% occupancy, while Karnataka stands at 31%. Maharashtra and Delhi have reported 17% and 19%, respectively. These figures suggest that demand is not uniform across regions despite the strong overall advance sales.
IMAX and overseas bookings add to the buzz
Premium formats are making a sizeable contribution to the Ramayana advance booking collection. IMAX, 4DX and Dolby screenings have together earned ₹4.14 crore, accounting for 27% of domestic advance sales despite representing only 5% of the shows currently available.
Hindi IMAX 3D screenings alone have collected ₹2.91 crore from 142 shows, with an average ticket price of ₹1,125. Standard Hindi 3D screenings have generated ₹7.73 crore across 3,986 shows.
Overseas advance bookings have reached $2.58 million. North America leads with $1.91 million, followed by the UK and Ireland at $268,800 and Australia and New Zealand at $248,300. Sony Pictures is handling the film’s international distribution.
What to expect from Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One adapts the ancient Indian epic for the big screen. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey appears as Lakshman.
The film is planned as the first instalment of a two-part saga. Its scale, star cast and retelling of a story familiar to generations of Indian audiences have made it a major talking point ahead of release. The musical collaboration between A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer is another notable aspect of the production.
Can Ramayana deliver a blockbuster opening?
Sacnilk’s early tracking points to a possible India net opening of around ₹70 crore. However, advance bookings are only an early indicator and do not guarantee the final box office outcome. Some 56,640 tickets currently counted in the total are for seats blocked by cinemas, while only five of the 6,382 shows are reported sold out.
The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. Its opening will depend on how bookings develop in the remaining days and how audiences respond once the film is released.