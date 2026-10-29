The National Award-winning actor also said he has a lot of angst about lot of things. “Firstly, there needs to be equality on every set, everyone should eat the same food. Secondly, actors should sit and talk with each other. Earlier, actors would sit and talk, and would even meet in the evening, if their schedule permitted and would have a great chat and fun. Now, every actor moves to their van, and what all they are doing is that they are on social media. The phone and the hierarchy is killing the interaction. You want to act, make a film, invest on the film, direct it, edit it; I don’t know how that will happen. I really don’t know. They don’t want to meet people because they are happy being on social media,” said the Family Man actor.