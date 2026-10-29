Manoj Bajpayee said he still does not feel he belongs in the film industry.
He said vanity vans, social media and hierarchy are reducing interaction between film professionals.
He said he remains accessible to journalists and newcomers, and that his manager ensures calls are not missed.
Manoj Bajpayee has delivered a blunt critique of Bollywood’s work culture while promoting his Netflix thriller Gajab Raat. During an interaction with the audience on Bollywood Hungama, Bajpayee directly rejected the idea that Bollywood works like a family or a close fraternity. He opened up about how the industry looks from the outside and how it works from within.
Manoj Bajpayee on Bollywood’s 'fraternity' myth
Bajpayee, 57, said that despite being part of the film business for years, he still does not feel he belongs in it. He also spoke about what he wants to see change on sets—more equality, the same food for everyone and more real conversation between actors instead of a quick retreat to vanity vans.
“I am from the film industry yet I don’t feel I belong. You need not necessarily have to be from Bandra only. You can be in Malad and still be acting. It’s important that whatever you do, is good. It doesn’t matter,” Manoj said.
He broke the illusion that Bollywood is a “fraternity”, adding, “It isn’t like a family. All the offices are built separately; nobody parties with anyone, nobody calls anyone when they like their film. No actor feels happy on seeing someone else succeed. No director thinks of himself lesser than the other director. No production house is happy to see any other production house earn more money. So, remove all these things from your mind.”
He also said that he does his job, ensures to take my money, and return home.
“If you are criticising me, then please stay at your home. If they are speaking a few good words about me, then for that, I stay really far to hear them. So, there’s no attachment. Forget about me, anybody from the industry, no matter how many times they say ‘industry is a fraternity’ — No, industry is a bullsh*t. There is no fraternity here. All of us are fighting our own battle, and you should be well-equipped to fight your own battle. Nobody is going to help you. If somebody comes to you, that must be a good day, that’s it,” he adds.
Discipline in business and what he dislikes about the industry
Bajpayee also said that many actors who aren’t disciplined are praised and earn good money. He clarified, “I’m not talking about anybody else. I am talking about myself. I like to be disciplined. I was always like this, since my childhood,” he said.
The National Award-winning actor also said he has a lot of angst about lot of things. “Firstly, there needs to be equality on every set, everyone should eat the same food. Secondly, actors should sit and talk with each other. Earlier, actors would sit and talk, and would even meet in the evening, if their schedule permitted and would have a great chat and fun. Now, every actor moves to their van, and what all they are doing is that they are on social media. The phone and the hierarchy is killing the interaction. You want to act, make a film, invest on the film, direct it, edit it; I don’t know how that will happen. I really don’t know. They don’t want to meet people because they are happy being on social media,” said the Family Man actor.