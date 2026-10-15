Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming thriller has been retitled Gajab Raat from Ghooskhor Pandat.
The makers have announced its release date alongside the trailer.
The title change followed objections over the original name and concerns about Brahmin community sentiments.
Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming thriller Ghooskhor Pandat has been retitled Gajab Raat. The rename came after objections to the original title, which critics said could offend the Brahmin community. The makers have also unveiled the trailer and also announced the release date of Gajab Raat. It will premiere this October.
What's inside Gajab Raat trailer
Gajab Raat follows a police officer (Bajpayee) torn between self-interest and duty. The film is set in one night and shows how a single choice can lead to a sequence of events, pushing its characters into difficult moral corners. The film centres on the consequences that follow as each of them is forced to face hard decisions.
When is Gajab Raat releasing?
The makers have set its Netflix premiere for October 23, 2026.
The film marks the reunion of Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey after nearly a decade. It is produced by Pandey’s Friday Film Works and directed by Ritesh Shah.
Shah makes his directorial debut with the film.
Gajab Raat cast
Apart from Manoj, the film stars Divya Dutta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Kiku Sharda and Akshay Oberoi, among others.
About Ghooskhor Pandat title controversy
The dispute centred on the original title. The film was earlier titled Ghooskhor Pandat. Objections were raised over the use of the term ‘Pandat’ alongside corruption and bribery, with critics arguing that the name linked a community identity to wrongdoing.
The dispute reached the Delhi High Court, where a petition asked for the film’s release to be halted. It said the title could damage the dignity and standing of the Brahmin community. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees also raised objections and asked the makers to drop it.
FWICE said the title could offend people and disturb social harmony. In court, Netflix told the Delhi High Court that the producers had deliberately picked a new title after the objections, and that the revised name fit the film’s story and purpose better. Once the petitioner accepted that move, the court ended the case.
Netflix told the Delhi High Court that the producers had chosen a new name after those complaints. The court later closed a plea that had sought to block the release once the petitioner said his concern had been resolved.